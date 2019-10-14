Verdant: moving coral won’t fully mitigate impact

Coral reef within George Town Harbour (Photo by Courtney Platt)

(CNS): The consortium picked by government to build the controversial cruise berthing project has admitted that plans to relocate and cultivate coral will not fully mitigate the impact of the project on the marine environment. Although members of Verdant Isle expressed high confidence earlier this month that moving the pristine ancient coral from George Town Harbour will be a great success, they have now conceded it can never really mitigate the loss.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, a spokesperson for Verdant Isle said that they would be conducting a “relocation” programme to try and save some of the critically endangered corals in the area and were optimistic about plans for “coral gardening”, but admitted that would not save it all.

“It is clear that coral relocation will never completely mitigate impacts of proposed projects,” they told the UK-based newspaper.

The cruise line have now come under fire from a number of international charities about this project, given that in recent years the companies have supposedly committed to “ensure the long-term health of the oceans”. But they are now about to dredge acres of ancient, pristine coral for this berthing facility, which the president of Royal Caribbean has stated is all about the cruise lines’ convenience as tendering “is a bother”.

Charlie Butt, Caribbean Territories Manager for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), said it is “difficult to believe” that the companies would back the project if they understood the true environmental impact. The RSPB is concerned the plans would lead to a “net loss of globally threatened wildlife”, such as critically endangered turtles.

“Whilst we welcome the sustainability commitments of the two cruise liner companies involved, it is difficult to believe that they would consider backing this plan if they knew that at least 15 acres of world-class coral reefs — one of the Cayman Islands’ main tourist attractions — would be permanently lost as a result,” he said.

