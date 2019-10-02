More attractions needed for ships to stay longer

Michael Bayley

(CNS): President and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Michael Bayley, told local tour operators on Monday that even when the cruise berthing facility is finished, ships will not stay in port longer than they are now unless there are more attractions in Cayman. During the presentation to tourism stakeholders, the cruise line boss worked hard at selling the controversial plan but also contradicted some of the claims made by government to justify the project.

Bayley represents one of several members of the Verdant Isle consortium, the bidder selected by government to build the increasingly controversial cruise berthing facilities and enhanced cargo dock. He is in the Cayman Islands this week with other international representatives to speak with stakeholders, supporters, government, the press, environmental activists and others opposing the project with the goal of drumming up support.

The group was the ‘last man standing’ in the bidding process, after the other two finalists that had been pre-qualified to bid turned out not to qualify. But the selection of Verdant Isle, which includes Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corporation, does not mean the project is set in stone yet. The success of a grassroots campaign to trigger a people-initiated referendum means that the voters of Cayman will have the chance to make the final decision rather than just the seven members of Cabinet.

And, significantly, government has not yet signed a deal with the group. Therefore, the details of the arrangements between government and the public purse with the potential port developers are not available for public scrutiny.

One of the issues raised by campaigners for the referendum has been the lack of real information about this project being public. But it appears that the meeting on Monday not only raised new contradictions with claims made by the government about why the project is so important, but it also left many questions unanswered.

Bayley said that while the cruise lines will aim to spread ship visits more evenly throughout the year, there are no guarantees that once here they will stay longer, despite past claims by the tourism ministry. The minister and his officials have said on a number of occasions that the ships will be here long enough to enable passengers to take two trips while in port, should they choose, rather than just one.

The cruise boss also cut the estimate of jobs created by the project from 900, as government has previously claimed, to 700 but was still unable to identify those jobs. However, Bayley said that Verdant Isle had plans to hold a job fair before the end of the year.

He nevertheless dodged queries about the relationships between the shipping lines and local operators with regard to their margins and the fact that they push to sell excursions on board with their prearranged partners, pushing out many smaller operators.

Meanwhile, the opposition has objected to the arrival of the members of the consortium, questioning their legal right to be here. The opposition members have accused the consortium of interference in the referendum, going as far as to suggest some members of the consortium could be falling foul of laws in the United States.

However, the company is legally registered in the Cayman Islands. CNS will be seeking to confirm today if, as has been suggested, it is registered on Cayman Brac and if the company is opening an office on that island.

Despite Verdant Isle being registered here, the opposition has made accusations about the arrival of the cruise executives specifically, and the ‘invitation only’ meetings. The politicians said the sole purpose of targeted, rather than open, meetings is to drum up support for the project just as the referendum campaign gets underway.

They said this was “deliberate meddling and interference in local political issues” and is the second time the cruise companies have come to Cayman to influence public opinion. The opposition pointed to the public meeting last year, where Carnival and Royal Caribbean, while still bidding on the project, sat with the minister and civil servants overseeing the procurement process, which they have said brought that process into dispute.

With no final contract signed, Opposition Leader Arden McLean said the current visit was “tantamount to political subversion”, though the consortium has said it is here to begin dialogue with people about the proposed plans. While there remain questions about the veracity of the information, the paucity of it and an array of other issues, there is no evidence that the consortium is breaking any laws.

Nevertheless, McLean said the “corporations need to understand they are required to stay out of local politics”, and specifically the peoples-initiated referendum. McLean called for a fair, open and transparent referendum process and condemned what he said was “voter manipulation”, adding that inviting overseas observers was the best course to ensure a fair vote.

Related

Category: Local News