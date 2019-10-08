Ministry boss goes back to Tory conference

(L-R) Eric Bush, Stanley Johnson, father of the prime minister, and Charles Parchment

Cayman team at Cayman Islands Stand

(L-R) Eric Bush, James Cleverly MP Chairman of the Conservative Party, and Charles Parchment

Eric Bush on Spectator Panel

(CNS): Eric Bush, who left his job as the Cayman Islands representative in the UK to return home and head up the premier’s new trade ministry, was back in England recently, where he made a return visit to the Conservative Party conference. While Cayman held a fringe event at its first ever Labour Party event last month, returning to the annual Tory conference, officials had a stand in the exhibition hall, participated in a panel discussion about Global Britain and held an event with The Spectator Magazine.

Bush, rather than André Ebanks, the current Cayman Islands representative in the UK, led the Government Office in London (CIGO-UK) delegation at the event in Manchester, where they promoted Cayman’s tourism as well as financial services.

Bush said the conference was a fantastic opportunity to remind the government and the Conservative Party that Cayman is a proud overseas territory marking its 60th constitutional anniversary this year.

“We are sending a strong message to the British public and the UK government that we are British and that we stand firmly behind our financial services sector,” Bush said in a press release from the London office.

“This is an opportunity to share our history and culture, as well as information about Cayman’s financial services offerings, to inform the public about the tax neutral status of the jurisdiction, while dispelling some of the myths surrounding our financial services industry,” he added.

The panel discussion with the Spectator about Global Britain post Brexit was a first for the UK Cayman office, and Bush said attending the conference and events was a “great success”. He said it was an opportunity to remind people that there are post Brexit opportunities that Cayman and Britain could exploit.

