Minister pressing NCC over east-west arterial

Extensive road work is taking place on Selkirk Drive

Acting NRA MD Edward Howard, Premier Alden McLaughlin, Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew and other NRA representatives look at a plan of the roads works in the Red Bay and Prospect communities

(CNS): The minister with responsibility for infrastructure, Joey Hew, has said government is in talks with the National Conservation Council over plans to extend the East-West Arterial Road to Bodden Town. With mounting congestion during the morning and evening commute for residents east of George Town, the minister said efforts by police to direct and divert traffic, which he claimed had improved things, were not sustainable and the extension was needed to solve the problem long term.

Hew said that roadworks already underway and others due to start soon in the Grand Harbour area were designed to alleviate the morning and evening traffic jams in the pinch points around the Hurley’s Roundabout and the Prospect areas.

“People will see that we have paved a few areas, we have expanded a few more lanes and we are working our hardest to minimise the amount of time commuters have to spend in traffic,” he said.

“We have to appreciate and extend our gratitude to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service for the work that they have been doing over the last couple of weeks in the mornings. We can all agree that it has been a tremendous help in the morning commute but that is not sustainable so we are here looking at some of the plans that we have in the short-, medium- and long-term to ease the challenges in the mornings and in the evenings returning east,” Hew said, as he visited some of the sites last week.

Hew said that the goal is to get the East-West Arterial extension completed up to Lookout Gardens, and the ministry would continue discussions with the National Conservation Council to do what is necessary to get their approval so that construction on the road could proceed. While this road has not yet been before the NCC in any public hearing, the proposed route cuts through the central mangrove wetlands and will have an impact on that important eco-system.

While that road remains a more long-term goal, the immediate problem is addressing the bottleneck around the Kings, Grand Harbour and Red Bay roundabouts, and work is underway on Shamrock Road, where the lane flow is being reversed to have two westbound lanes and one lane heading east. At the Red Bay roundabout, a third westbound lane is being added to take motorists directly to South Sound.

Side roads, including Selkirk Drive and Abbey Way, are also being improved, with crews raising the level of the road two and a half feet above sea level, adding drainage and paving the area.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, whose constituency of Red Bay is particularly impacted by the congestion, accompanied Hew on the visit to the roadwork sites with other government officials. “I think things are coming along quite well,” he said.

Drivers have had a little reprieve this week with the schools on half-term break, but the traffic is expected to return in full Monday. The police are therefore planning another new diversion at the Hurley’s Roundabout Monday evening in an effort to keep traffic moving at that junction. Officers will be preventing traffic entering the roundabout from South Sound Road and traffic heading west from Shamrock Road from leaving at the Grand Harbour entrance.

See the full details of the new diversion here

Related

Category: Local News