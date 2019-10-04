Minister apologises as traffic jams worsen

Traffic on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway

(CNS): Frustrations were running high Thursday morning among drivers commuting into George Town from the Eastern Districts as the traffic was more jammed than ever. Several readers contacted CNS to raise concerns after experiencing worsening congestion on the roads coming into town, with traffic said to be backed up into Savannah before 6:30am. Social media was littered with posts about the jams, and the ministry issued an apology.

Although no official explanation has been given for the further increase in congestion Thursday, a number of CNS readers pointed to the possibility of it being due to police diverting traffic at the Red Bay Roundabout. However, the RCIPS said that was not the cause. We have also contacted government about the worsening problem and what is causing it.

In his short statement acknowledging the issue, Planning Minster Joey Hew gave no indication why things were worse than ever but appealed for drivers’ patience.

“The Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure is aware of the extreme traffic delays experienced by motorists coming out of the Eastern Districts this morning, particularly from the Prospect community,” Hew stated.

“We apologise to members of the motoring public for the inconvenience. We ask for continued patience as the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, National Roads Authority and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service work together to roll out interim solutions as we seek to find the right balance to our traffic flow.”

The minister added that they will keep the public updated on the short and long term plans to ease this mounting congestion.

Plans for a new diversion announced earlier this week were pulled before they were implemented and police have been using the RCIPS chopper to assess the morning flow, but it is not clear if the diversion will be going into effect anytime soon.

Meanwhile, over on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, commuters from the west, who usually enjoy a much better time of it, were also bumper to bumper Thursday afternoon. This was a result of the extensive and ongoing roadworks at the Island Heritage Roundabout.

