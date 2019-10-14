Midnight robbers strike in Rock Hole

(CNS): Two men robbed another man of his wallet and mobile phone around midnight on Saturday night-Sunday morning on Rock Hole Road in George Town, police have said. The victim was walking along the road when he was approached by the robbers, who demanded cash before hitting him on the head with an object. He fell to the ground while the culprits took his belongings and then fled on foot.

One of the suspects is described as being about 6’ tall, of skinny build, and wearing a baseball hat.

The victim went to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, and made the report to police at around 8am on Sunday. The matter is now under investigation and the police are appealing for anyone who may have any information about the incident or seen anything suspicious in the area to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

