Masked men hold-up gas station with machetes

Rubis gas station on Walkers Road

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for two men who made off with an undisclosed quantity of cash from the Rubis gas station on Walkers Road, George Town, last night after an armed hold-up. Around 11:30pm on Wednesday the robbers, both wearing masks, burst into the mini-mart brandishing machetes and demanded cash from the clerk. The men made off with the loot on foot in the direction of Zeedah Crescent into the Windsor Park area.

The suspects were both of slim build, light complexion and about 6-foot tall. No one was physically injured, police said.

The RCIPS is now investigating the robbery. Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 11pm and 12am is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

