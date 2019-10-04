Manhunt for suspect in violent assault on ex

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to help them find Davian Thompson, who is suspected of a violent attack on his estranged wife on Tuesday night, in which she was stabbed in the head. Thompson has a dark complexion, is medium built and about 5′ 9″ tall. He is accused of attacking his ex at a parking lot on Shedden Road in George Town.

He fled the scene while his former partner was taken to the hospital by private car with serious injuries.

As the police try to locate Thompson, they are reminding the public that it is an offence to assist a person to avoid being arrested by the police, knowing that they might have committed a crime. The offence carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Davian Thompson is encouraged to call DI Morrison at 916-1045 or call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Local News