Man jailed for 10 months for touching teenage boy

(CNS): Henry Dagala Jabines (35), who pleaded guilty in July to one count of indecent assault, was jailed for ten months on Thursday. The Filipino national was arrested after he touched a teenage boy in a hotel public bathroom in Cayman Brac earlier this year. The 15-year-old boy was known to him in passing as a result of a local sport connection, and the teenager reported and identified Jabines immediately after the assault to police, facilitating the arrest.

During a sentencing hearing last week, Jabines, who was said to have no previous convictions, wept as the crown and his own defence attorney set out the facts of the case, along with the aggravating and mitigating circumstances.

On a February afternoon the boy was at the resort when he went to the bathroom area to avoid mosquitoes and play on his device. Jabines went to the stall where the boy was and closed the door behind him. He showed the teenager pornographic images, and when he tried to leave, Jabines grabbed his genitals.

Despite being arrested on scene, Jabines initially denied the allegation but came clean a few days ahead of his trial. The court heard that since he was charged Jabines has ‘found God’. He has been baptised and attends the HMP Northward chapel daily. His attorney said he has also taken courses dealing with self-control.

After weighing up the circumstances, Justice Marlene Carter handed down a ten-month sentence and recommended deportation after his sentence has been served. This means the Filipino national will be leaving shortly as he has been on remand since his arrest and has now served some seven months in custody.

