Manhunt fails to find home intruder

Photo by Dennie Warren Jr

(CNS): Police are investigating a report of a daylight home intruder after a resident of Palm Dale found a strange man in their house at around 10:40am on Wednesday. When the occupant of the home discovered the trespasser in their house, they called the police right away. But despite their immediate response, the man had fled before officers arrived.

An extensive man-hunt in the area, with the help of the K-9 Unit, failed to track down the intruder. However, no one was injured and nothing was reported stolen from the house.

Officers said the matter remains under investigation.

Related

Category: Crime, Police