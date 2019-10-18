Man cleared of sexually assaulting wife

Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): A man who was charged with indecent and common assault on his wife has been cleared after the crown offered no evidence. However, according to the details of the case, the man appears to have suffered ample punishment as his wife reportedly bit his penis when he had attempted to force her to have oral sex while she was sleeping. His wife has not been charged with assault, despite the indelicate injury, but has since withdrawn her support for the charges against her husband.

The court heard that the couple have since reconciled and that there is no history between them of violence, with this case appearing to be an isolated incident.

