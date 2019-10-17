Local dengue fever cases climbing

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): Following last week’s announcement of a case of locally transmitted dengue fever in a patient in East End with no travel history, public health officials have confirmed that, as of Thursday, there were six cases, three in patients that had been overseas and three who contracted it here. The Public Health Department has still not identified the specific districts where these patients live but Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams said they came from several districts.

Given the severity of the disease, the Mosquito Research and Control Unit has stepped up its work on eradicating the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue and other serious illnesses. The MRCU has been focusing efforts in and around Savannah and Bodden Town as well as East End indicating that those districts are where the infections have occurred.

