Local civil servants move to senior ministry jobs

Joel Francis

Wilbur Welcome

(CNS): Joel Francis has been appointed as the deputy chief officer for adult education, youth, sports and public libraries, while Wilbur Welcome has been made the deputy chief officer for agriculture, lands and administration at the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands. Within one of the biggest government ministries, the senior civil servants make up a team of three deputies working under Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho covering diverse portfolios.

The two Caymanians both have post graduate qualifications and a history with government. Francis, who has 22 years of civil service experience, started his career at Radio Cayman as a talk show host and journalist before climbing up the civil service ranks.

Welcome is the youngest deputy in the ministry but has served seven years with government. As a senior policy analyst in financial service, he was responsible for leading the charge on the Non-Profit Organisations Law.

Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said Francis’ track record and extensive experience are aligned perfectly with the ministry vision, while Welcome’s former boss, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin, said he was a dedicated civil servant who serves with purpose and professionalism.

Cacho said she was thrilled to have Francis and Welcome on the team. “Mr Francis has proven to have valuable insights, the ability to execute major programmes and move our islands forward,” she said.

Welcome was a stand-out for his role at interview, Cacho said, adding that he “has good knowledge with the development of legislation and has the ability to be public-facing, given his previous experience with public speaking, as well as representing Cayman internationally”. She noted that “his appreciation and familiarity with local agricultural practice and priorities also helped”.

Francis is married and the father of three children. He is an avid fisherman and volunteers as a director of the Cayman Islands Angling Club.

Welcome. who is also a keen fisherman, lives in East End, where he is an active member of the William Pouchie Memorial United Church. He is a former footballer and enjoys farming.

Category: Local News