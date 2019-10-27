Lawyers: Referendum flawed
(CNS): A legal opinion sought by the non-profit grassroots initiative, Cruise Port Referendum, has concluded that there are a number of serious flaws relating to the referendum process regarding the port and the draft bill, which will be debated in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. Based on the significant legal issues surrounding the proposed bill, the campaigners have written to government urging changes to this bill that will address these problems to avoid a courtroom challenge.
From the phrasing of the question to the issue of campaign finance, public policy legal experts have found a long list of grounds on which this law can be challenged under judicial review, delaying the process. Campaigners are therefore urging the government to address the flaws as they debate the bill.
“It is our opinion that the process has been unfair from the outset and neglects to provide the highest standards of international best practice, fairness and equality which is crucial in the democratic process,” the CPR campaigners stated in a press release, in which they published the 16-page legal opinion and their letter to the government.
The activists explained that, following widespread concern from the community on aspects of the bill, which has created a perception of inequity, unfairness and being undemocratic, CPR said they instructed lawyers to look at their concerns.
Acting on their behalf, local legal firm Broadhurst sought an opinion from public policy experts in London and have sent the findings of Helen Mountfield QC, from Matrix Chambers, to various parties ahead of this debate to avoid a legal showdown and to keep the process on track.
The experts found a number of legal challenges over the order in which the government has set the process. But beyond legal technicalities, the lawyers have also found much more significant concerns for the voters.
Mountfield found the referendum question lacks neutrality, has wrongly included the issue of the cargo and that the date set creates significant problems, including the disenfranchisement of 220 new voters. She also noted the lack of control over campaign finance, the decision to allow the sale of liquor on Referendum Day, and concluded that the bill is unconstitutional as well as being incompatible with a global referendum convention, among other issues, all of which open it to a legal challenge.
In the press release outlining the decision to ask government to make the changes before it moves on any potential legal action, the CPR said the legal opinion confirms the concerns that they have been raising since they manged to collect the necessary number of signatures on the petition required to trigger a people’s referendum, as set out in the Cayman Constitution.
“We feel it is in the public interests to share this information as we are guided by the principles of accountability, transparency and good governance,” the campaigners stated in the release revealing the legal opinion and their request to government.
In the letter to government and other officials, the lawyers ask them to address the consequences of how it has so far managed the campaign and agree a procedure for the vote that would be compatible with the Constitution. The lawyers stated that the legal opinion makes it seem likely that, if they press ahead as is, the law would be unconstitutional, leading to a judicial review and a stay on the date of the vote as a result.
The lawyers indicate that the government campaigning to date and the use of public funds is contrary to the Code of Good Practice on Referendums, and urge it to change the approach to avoid the costly battle and delay. The lawyers ask government to amend the bill to create a fair and transparent people-initiated referendum, carried out expeditiously and without undue expense.
The activists said they were sharing the opinion with government and the public because it was important for voters to know all the details surrounding this referendum process before they cast their ballot.
“We all deserve to have accurate information on the referendum process before going to the polls to vote on this matter of national importance…” the activists stated, adding that they are “committed to representing the views of the public and have sought answers and information” from the Cayman government and the preferred bidder, Verdant Isles, for several months “with no acknowledgement or updated information and full details provided to date”.
The campaigners said they would continue to advocate and question the referendum process but also urged voters to lobby their own MLAs Sunday. They urged people to email their representatives setting out concerns they have about the referendum and asking them to vote to amend the bill, Monday.
See the legal opinion and the letter to the government in the CNS Library
I was neutral but i am so fed up of CPR and their twisting of the truth and their wining. You want an honest answer. Let the the people vote as soon as possible. Let’s get this behing us as soon ad possible.
Remember politicians work for use Any MLA that supports the port must be voted out in 2021. Every voter has that power use it wisely.
Punctuation?
This reminds me of a similar legal challenge to the 3000 status grants with no basis other than connections. How far did that get?
Obviously CPR are a serious set of people. Every time people of the government say they cannot do something they prove them wrong. Cayman hasn’t encountered a movement like this before. Dismiss them at your own peril.
Thank you CPR
Alden messed up bad and will be $hitting his pants
CPR are the voice of the public. Brave Rascals we owe all of you a massive debt of gratitude
Here! Here!
And, if I may, also to CNS for giving some of us less brave rascals a public forum to be heard and to cheer on CPR!
The lies told to the public by Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell will lead to the collapse of the negotiations with Verdant Isle. The Judicial Review application will confirm their abuses based on the actions of the Premier and his Cabinet. Then Verdant Isle will pull out causing the deal to die.
The Unity Government failed to listen to the mood of the masses now they will all pay the price. The people are speaking loud and clear but the politicians are tone deaf.
CIG probably got legal advice on the Referendum from the same lawyers who told them a good strategy for winning their case in the SSM suit was admitting the system was discriminatory and then saying “but we like it like that so its fine”
These guys are losing the plot. No one is going to be confused by the question. It’s a simple yes or no.
They all know there is no law. Clearly their aim is to tie up the process in litigation for months and years instead of getting on with an actual referendum.
Let’s vote, pick our direction and move forward either way.
Kirkbots are all upset because they got out maneuvered again by cpr.
The lies told by government and pro-port side about the cruise berthing project are being exposed daily. The Judicial Review action will spell the end of the project under this Unity Government.
Thank you CPR you all are heroes we thank you for your courage and commitment.
I’m one of them 220 new voters and I specifically registered so I could vote on this referendum so am extremely disappointed that I cannot.
The application for Judicial Review will give you the opportunity to vote whenever the referendum is held but I will bet $100 that it will not go forward on 19th December 2019 once the application is filed by CPR in the Grand Court.
You should thank everybody connected to the group of Caymanians in CPR who are very active organized brave to challenge the madness from the Premier and his government
Me too. I just became eligible in August and registered immediately.