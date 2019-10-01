New plan to tackle morning traffic jam cancelled
(CNS) UPDATED: Plans for traffic diversions in the Red Bay/Prospect area that were due to begin Wednesday morning (2 October) were cancelled Tuesday night until further notice. The diversions were said to be an effort to tackle the increasing traffic congestion for drivers commuting from the Eastern Districts into George Town. Police said that the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, the NRA and Traffic Management Panel “will be conducting additional aerial review of the traffic flow in these areas” Wednesday morning.
If the diversions had gone ahead, they were planned to last from 6:00am to 9:00am, when police were going to divert all eastbound traffic left along Shamrock Road after passing through Grand Harbour.
No vehicles would have been permitted to travel along the East West Arterial until the Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout in an effort to make the Red Bay roundabout flow more freely.
Under the plan, westbound traffic would not be allowed to turn left onto Old Prospect Road before the Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout to prevent drivers from beating the congestion at that roundabout. Police said there would be traffic diversions in place at the King’s Roundabout and the Linford Pierson Highway Roundabout junction with Agnes Way in an effort to improve and speed up the the flow of traffic from the east into George Town.
Traffic officers were going to be present in these areas directing traffic.
The ministry responsible for infrastructure and roads has been battling a further surge in traffic congestion since the schools returned last month. A combination of a growing population living in the Eastern Districts and a change in the school start time has added to an already sticky traffic problem.
Last month Planning Minister Joey Hew held an emergency meeting with all of the stakeholders, where a number of potential solutions were discussed, such as the creation of a private schools bus service and widening the existing roads.
The report on CNS attracted more than 200 comments, demonstrating the massive concern the public has about the current congestion.
Category: Local News
Damn set of idiots thinking of this idea. No way can it work plus it will mean additional Police to supervise. Guess Alden can take the funding from our so called surplus to pay overtime to the police as well as pay medical services for the additional mad people sitting in their cars.
We all understand that the population is growing rapidly. Maybe another recession will come along and slow things down a bit but even if that happens growth will likely resume on the same course within a couple years.
Building roads is expensive, takes a long time and there are no easy solutions for the Hurleys roundabout in particular.
One solution which seems obvious to me but doesn’t seem to be very popular is implementing a bus service with actual normal-sized buses, fixed bus stops and a schedule so that people could actually rely on them to get to work. In the grand scheme of things buying some buses isn’t that expensive. Of all the things the government subsidises here this seems like an obvious one which would benefit everybody. Politically it should be a winner as the bus driver lobby can’t be that important. What am I missing here?
I agree with sentiments expressed above. The problem is not Old Prospect Drive. It is drivers leaving “Chrissie Tomlinson” roundabout and heading to Prospect and then rejoining the by pass at the Red Bay roundabout. They get “right of way” for basically pushing in!
I feel so sorry for these people that live on the east side of the island, the ultimate solution will lie with a large fleet of 50 seats buses and some smaller buses for the smaller side roads, it’s really four districts heading into one, where as west bay is 1 district heading into all the other districts, and west bay has more road ways so they probably won’t face the traffic problem anytime soon
Have a REWARD SYSTEM in place for taking the bus. Simple. People will be happy to get something back whilst taking public transport.
Closing old Prospect Road will have no effect. That only protects the residents in there from having all that through traffic. It will only back up traffic on the main road even more. Traffic coming out of Old Prospect have to wait for a break in traffic, so it will have no effect at all other than to make it worse.
Why control traffic going East during those times? There is never a traffic problem going East.
Police need to stop the through traffic during those times, from using the Northward junction to come out on to Will T drive. That causes major backups further East. Also as a previous writer said Police should control and/or ticket the road users who are using the left lanes on the Christie Tomlinson and Auto Spa roundabouts incorrectly.
cayman is past the tipping point…..and this problem will only explode more in the next 12-18 months as some major residnetial developments around prospect get completed.
cig messed up as usual when they put goab in town……a fatal mistake for cayman.
whatever they are doing ..it is failing and this nonsense will not help.
i have never seen traffic so bad in cayman.
free solutions:
car-pool lanes…. tolls for single occupancy vehicles.
bring in uber.
Build a mono rail utilizing the center medium and roundabouts and run it along side the roads. China can build it for the Cayman Islands.
This couldn’t have come soon enough. ..Crazy disrespectful drivers are zooming through Prospect Point Rd in the mornings with utterly no regard for the school zone, and pedestrians.
If your destination is the Montessori school ,and you are traveling west bound, then it would probably be a good idea for the school to issue a type of sticker/pass that can be shown to the traffic Officers that they may allow local access in the mornings .
Overall, this measure is most welcomed by the residents of Prospect Point as the road should not be used as a highway .
And who are the rocket scientists who came up with this brilliant idea?
How much money is Govt going to pay for this experiment in stupidity?
Must be the same morons who lane change every five seconds and block up the traffic because they could not get their butts outtake bed on time.
It is obvious the people who thought of this never sit in traffic in the morning or evening.
Senseless
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
Another dumb move by RCIPS and NRA
Could you imagine…a country has to call the police on themselves because they messed up traffic management and over-imported thousands of vehicles. Damn. Thank you to our police who are helping clean this absolute mess, stay cool out there.
Why do people constantly complain about the number of cars imported onto the island??? The issue is the number of licensed drivers. Don’t tell me how many cars were imported, tell me how many drivers licenses were issued. Has there been significant growth there? Limiting car imports (as some have suggested elsewhere) has no effect on the number of cars on the road at any given time.
Best leave at 6am tomorrow to watch the chaos unfold…
When are they going to reintroduce stopping people cutting through Patrick’s Island near the CIFA field then through onto Marina and Prospect Drive – used to be able to leave the house at 7.30am then and still get to St Ignatius for 7.45am…
I think individuals should wait until after the first or second morning before bashing this idea. I really don’t think it could be any worse than it is but let’s wait and see.
What a complete waste of effort. The bottlenecks will still exist:
1) The junction of LPH and Bobby Thompson Way;
2) Smith Road West of the traffic lights;
3) Crewe Road
4) The junction of Agnes Way and Crewe Road
5) The road around the West end of the airport
6) Malfunction Junction
7) Dorcy Drive and N. Sound Road from Parker’s to the ALT roundabout.
I fail to see how traffic heading East using the Red Bay roundabout impedes the flow of traffic in the opposite direction; each uses half of the roundabout.
Stopping people travelling Westbound from entering Old Prospect road has no effect on the main flow coming from Red Bay primary or the Bypass as when they rejoin traffic at the Red Bay roundabout they don’t have the right of way, that’s a waste of time to enforce that.
What they need to do is make sure that people coming from Red Bay primary enter that roundabout and stay in the RIGHT LANE, as those who go all the way around in the left lane are CUTTING OFF EVERYONE ELSE trying to get on the roundabout coming from the bypass which is a significantly greater volume.
Thank you. All traffic coming from Red Bay, heading into town should stay in the right lane, and use their indicators. Been saying this forever.
Prospect Point Rd should not be treated like a highway. So, great, residents welcome the diversion .
Almost 20 years ago an amendment was made to the Traffic Law making it illegal for heavy equipment to be on the roads between 7:00am and 9:00am weekdays. It has never been implemented! These measures are just as moronic!
I’m embarrassed to call my self Caymanian with people like this in charge of our politics and our Government departments!
Wow a Law that is not enforced? In Cayman? Not possible.
But realistically we can’t start building flyovers all over George Town, with thousands of new cars put on our roads every year.
Exactly the reason why the Dart, Chamber of Commerce and Government “Growth Growth” campaign is total madness.
People need cars to get to work, children to schools, etc., etc.
No bus system can ever efficiently serve our hodge podge separated communities.
Our crazy rapidly expanding imported population working at slave wages pool together to get to work etc.
The Minimum Wage must not be less than CI $10.00 Per Hr.
We need to control growth of the population to be a percentage of the generational Caymanian population. This will naturally limit the number of cars needed on the road.
Joey tell Mac and Alden they created and are fuelling the traffic problem because of their expand the population to 100,000 and over policies.
A simple solution – A BUS LOTTO SYSTEM ! Government need to implement some reward system like lucky bus seat numbers, etc … that will encourage people to use public transportations.
PROBLEM SOLVE 😉
Gambling for a bus seat.
Please explain
You will need to have reliable public buses that can handle the volume of people first. The current beat up mini buses could not make a dent in the volume of people travelling by car, even if they could be persuaded to leave their comfortable cars for the current buses.
This is going to do about as much good as the light at old crew road. How does the traffic going east slow down traffic coming west at the Chrissie Tomlinson RAB
why don’t you run for premier!
Sounds like it is going to be chaos! The only way to fix this is to build a flyover at the Grand Harbour roundabout and to widen the road to four lanes at the equestrian centre and Bobby Thompson Way. The fact that this has not been done already is mind-boggling.
I agree.
None of these changes will assist the grid lock at Hurleys roundabout to the airport/cricket field.
Good police will be out at the junctions though to stop traffic trying to cut through residential roads such as Prospect Point Road, however I drop my daughter at the Montessori school on that road & I come from the east. So I will have to go to the next roundabout & then drive back?