New plan to tackle morning traffic jam cancelled

Eastbound traffic will be diverted left onto Shamrock Road

Westbound traffic on Shamrock Road (green arrows) will enter the Red Bay Roundabout from the junction beside the old AutoSpa

(CNS) UPDATED: Plans for traffic diversions in the Red Bay/Prospect area that were due to begin Wednesday morning (2 October) were cancelled Tuesday night until further notice. The diversions were said to be an effort to tackle the increasing traffic congestion for drivers commuting from the Eastern Districts into George Town. Police said that the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, the NRA and Traffic Management Panel “will be conducting additional aerial review of the traffic flow in these areas” Wednesday morning.

If the diversions had gone ahead, they were planned to last from 6:00am to 9:00am, when police were going to divert all eastbound traffic left along Shamrock Road after passing through Grand Harbour.

No vehicles would have been permitted to travel along the East West Arterial until the Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout in an effort to make the Red Bay roundabout flow more freely.

Under the plan, westbound traffic would not be allowed to turn left onto Old Prospect Road before the Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout to prevent drivers from beating the congestion at that roundabout. Police said there would be traffic diversions in place at the King’s Roundabout and the Linford Pierson Highway Roundabout junction with Agnes Way in an effort to improve and speed up the the flow of traffic from the east into George Town.

Traffic officers were going to be present in these areas directing traffic.

The ministry responsible for infrastructure and roads has been battling a further surge in traffic congestion since the schools returned last month. A combination of a growing population living in the Eastern Districts and a change in the school start time has added to an already sticky traffic problem.

Last month Planning Minister Joey Hew held an emergency meeting with all of the stakeholders, where a number of potential solutions were discussed, such as the creation of a private schools bus service and widening the existing roads.

The report on CNS attracted more than 200 comments, demonstrating the massive concern the public has about the current congestion.

Related

Category: Local News