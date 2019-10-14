Judge urged not to send ‘national treasure’ to jail

Dexter Bodden

(CNS): A judge was urged by a defence attorney not to send local musician Dexter Bodden (61) to jail, when he appeared in court on Friday to face a charge of wounding. Nicholas Dixey described his client as a “national treasure” who brings enormous pleasure to people through his music. Bodden pleaded guilty earlier this year in a case of excessive self-defence, but Dixey argued there were exceptional circumstances that would allow the judge to suspend the jail time.

The judge heard that Bodden, also known as the ‘Calypso Cowboy’, had come back to his home in George Town late one December evening in 2016 after a gig at an East End resort.

Bodden parked his truck, which had his musical equipment inside, in his yard. He left the keys in the vehicle so he could listen to the news on the radio but fell asleep. He awoke in the early morning hours to a noise outside and found a person sitting in his truck in the driver’s seat, with the contents of his glove box strewn across the passenger seat.

Fearful of the intruder’s intent, Bodden picked up a machete and struck the would-be thief and dragged him from the car.

Pumped with adrenaline, fuelled by anger and fear, he struck the intruder several times with the machete. But coming to his senses and realising the man was injured, he called the emergency services and yelled to neighbours to come and help.

Prosecutors said the young man, who has a long rap sheet and is well known to the police, was badly hurt, having sustained several lacerations and broken legs. The crown said that Bodden’s assault went way beyond what was necessary to protect himself and his property. Bodden admitted as much himself, and even when being interviewed by police he accepted responsibility and showed genuine remorse.

But some time later Bodden, himself, became a victim after he was shot in his own yard in the exact spot the previous assault had taken place. He sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach and was near death as a result. But the singer-songwriter pulled through and was able to described the gunman to police and identified him as the man he had assaulted.

Although the young suspect was arrested and remains on police bail, neither he nor anyone else has ever been charged. When Bodden contacted the RCIPS to find out how that investigation was progressing, out of the blue he was charged with the assault.

His attorney said it was odd that they chose that moment to charge Bodden, as nothing had changed in the two years since the police arrested him on the night he had found the intruder in his truck.

Then, due to problems with Bodden’s defence counsel, which were not of his doing, the case dragged on through the courts. But once represented by Dixey, Bodden pleaded guilty to simple wounding, which the crown accepted. The lawyer argued that Bodden had never denied the assault and had taken responsibility for going too far.

But as a man of good character, supported by a number of glowing references submitted to the court, Dixey urged Justice Marlene Carter to suspend any custodial sentence she might impose, given the circumstances of the case, including his genuine remorse and acceptance of the charge.

Dixey said that not only had his client admitted he went too far and has even offered to help with the injured man’s medical bills, but also noted that if he had gone to trial with a local jury, he might have been acquitted on the grounds of self-defence.

Dixey said the support for Bodden in the community has been overwhelming, and while he was well aware that he had stepped over the legal definition of self-defence and that what he had done was wrong, the public would very likely not have seen it that way and a jury might have found him not guilty.

Instead of pushing the crown to prove its case, Bodden had done the right thing, Dixey said. He maintained it would be travesty of justice, especially in the light of Bodden’s own injuries, the delays in the case and his clear remorse, if such a productive member of society were to be jailed.

The judge adjourned the case until 25 October when she is expected to deliver her decision.

