Judge quits Grand Court bench

Justice Ingrid Mangatal

(CNS): Justice Ingrid Mangatal is to leave the Grand Court bench at the end of this month at the age of just 54, but officials have given no indication of the reason. Justice Mangatal was appointed as a full-time judge on 1 January 2015 after a recommendation by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission. But less than five years later she is ‘demitting office’ on 31 October, the commission stated in a release Monday.

Justice Mangatal has mostly presided over the financial court since coming to Cayman but she has also conducted civil and criminal work. However, her work was overshadowed when she was arrested for DUI after a single-vehicle collision in September 2017. She later made admissions and in 2018 was convicted, fined and banned from driving for one year.

Nevertheless, she retained the support of Chief Justice Smellie, who said after her conviction that she would remain on the bench. CJ Smellie said that since her appointment she had presided over a large caseload, primarily complex and specialised financial services work.

Governor Martyn Roper said Cayman had been privileged to have a judge of her calibre. “Her work over the past five years has assisted with improving our jurisdictional reputation and legal precedence,” he said before wishing her well.

Ormond Williams, the chairman of the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, said she had impressed the JLSC at her interview would be “dearly missed”. He added that she had “served with competence and fairness using her breadth of knowledge of and experience in the law in both the criminal and civil courts”.

Justice Mangatal came to Cayman on 1 January 2015 from Jamaica, where she had been serving as an Acting Judge of Appeal in Jamaica since 2014. Before that she served as a puisne judge in Jamaica from 2003-2013, presiding in both criminal and civil courts. She presided over matters in Jamaica’s Commercial Division between 2011-2013, and served as a resident magistrate in Jamaica for just over a year.

There was no indication in the government release why Justice Mangatal was giving up the position, which she could have held until retirement.

