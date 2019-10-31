Job fair allegations unfair, says VIIP

T.J. O’Sullivan, Director, GTO Compliance, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, gives a presentation to Cayman tour operators

(CNS): Representatives from the Verdant Isle Port Partners, the preferred bidders on the government’s proposed cruise berthing project, said allegations that the job fair they hosted this week was a ploy to persuade voters to back the controversial project was unfair. But making it clear they wanted to stay out of the political fray, they said the fair was about engaging with the community to let them know what work was available and was all part of the information people had wanted.

Organisers said that around 100 people visited the fair, which lasted for around three hours on Wednesday afternoon, but they were not all job seekers. Several dozen people also attended presentations by the cruise lines and one-on-one meetings with executives about how they can sell their excursions to the cruise companies.

The companies that form part of the consortium, including local construction firm, McAlpine, and the marine engineers, Orion Marine Group, who will offer the first vacancies for the project, had lists of the types of jobs available and were there to talk generally. Candidates were asked to sign up for mailing lists or submit resumes rather than given the opportunity to make an application there and then for a specific post.

Those working in the sector who were seeking to sell trips via Royal Caribbean and Carnival, the two cruise lines partnering on the project, were given a presentation outlining what the cruise ships want before they will sell their offerings, with the long list of expectations, ranging from top dollar insurance cover to unique experiences.

The cruise lines have been critical of trip offerings in Cayman and have warned that, even with the piers, ships will not stay longer in port here until operators offer more interesting and attractive excursions. However, some local tour companies have said there is little incentive for them to be creative, given the ongoing problems they have had for years of cruise ships squeezing their margins and playing operators off against each other.

