Jewel thieves strike at GT store

(CNS): Two men tried to steal several pieces of jewellery from a store on Edward Street, George Town, on Monday but discarded the loot they were trying to take and fled from the location when a store clerk became suspicious. The suspects were unarmed, but one of them engaged the clerk in conversation about some of the items as his partner tried to conceal them. When the clerk confronted them, they pushed past her and ran off empty handed.

Police said one of the suspects was tall and of slim build, with dark complexion. He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat, white shirt, long dark pants and slippers. The second suspect was shorter than the first and also of dark complexion. He was wearing a dark-coloured long-sleeved hoodie, dark shorts and black shoes. The men ran off towards Dr Roy’s Drive behind the store, which is located across from the courthouse.

The matter is now under investigation but police are warning the public and retail staff to be wary of these types of thefts, where a distraction is attempted by one person to allow another to make off with property, and to report any suspicious activity to the police.

Officers investigating this attempted heist are appealing for anyone who may have seen these men or anything suspicion in the vicinity on Monday afternoon to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Category: Local News