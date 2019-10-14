HSA moves towards small BT hospital

Bodden Town clinic

(CNS): Plans for a small satellite public hospital in Bodden Town, first announced by the minister in April, appear to be moving forward after the Health Services Authority issued a statement about a request for proposals (RFP) for architectural drawings. In a press release Friday HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said the new facility is part of a strategic goal to expand services across Cayman. Bodden Town is both the fastest growing district and the largest outside of George Town.

As the Cayman Islands population continues to grow, the HSA is aiming to meet the changing demographics and new demands for healthcare services, the release stated. This small hospital will replace the existing Bodden Town Health Centre and offer more services, including an accident and emergency department.

A request for proposal for architectural drawings of the new multi-storey facility with a footprint of around 60,000 square feet, including an ambulance bay and acute care services, has now been issued with submission to be made by the end of this month

The hospital will be built in two phases over several years officials said. Phase 1 will include:

A waiting area for approximately 50 people

A registration area with at least 3 positions

2 administrative offices

2 minor operation rooms

3-4 urgent care rooms

3-4 clinical exam rooms

Pharmacy

2 dental rooms

2 physiotherapy rooms

Dialysis area with 3-5 chairs and all supporting infrastructure

A radiology unit with supporting infrastructure

EMS area – garage for 2 ambulances and staff support areas

General staff support areas – lunchroom, etc.

Storage areas

Phase 2 involves the expansion of the complex to include inpatient services. This area will include:

A&E area with 6 bays

1 operating room with supporting infrastructure

Medical gas infrastructure

8-12 Inpatient rooms

Yearwood noted that the population has increased by over 3.8%, reaching 65,813 at the end of 2018, with 12,649 of those in the Bodden Town area, as well as more than 3,500 in East End and North Side, and the growth is putting pressure on the limited existing facility. She said the HSA is increasing its focus on improving the reliability of emergency medical response to the Eastern Districts and expects that times will be substantially reduced with the new facility.

Plans are to conduct the RFP and select a vendor by the year-end, with the projected cost estimates and a schedule for the construction to be made public next year.

