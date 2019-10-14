HSA moves towards small BT hospital
(CNS): Plans for a small satellite public hospital in Bodden Town, first announced by the minister in April, appear to be moving forward after the Health Services Authority issued a statement about a request for proposals (RFP) for architectural drawings. In a press release Friday HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said the new facility is part of a strategic goal to expand services across Cayman. Bodden Town is both the fastest growing district and the largest outside of George Town.
As the Cayman Islands population continues to grow, the HSA is aiming to meet the changing demographics and new demands for healthcare services, the release stated. This small hospital will replace the existing Bodden Town Health Centre and offer more services, including an accident and emergency department.
A request for proposal for architectural drawings of the new multi-storey facility with a footprint of around 60,000 square feet, including an ambulance bay and acute care services, has now been issued with submission to be made by the end of this month
The hospital will be built in two phases over several years officials said. Phase 1 will include:
- A waiting area for approximately 50 people
- A registration area with at least 3 positions
- 2 administrative offices
- 2 minor operation rooms
- 3-4 urgent care rooms
- 3-4 clinical exam rooms
- Pharmacy
- 2 dental rooms
- 2 physiotherapy rooms
- Dialysis area with 3-5 chairs and all supporting infrastructure
- A radiology unit with supporting infrastructure
- EMS area – garage for 2 ambulances and staff support areas
- General staff support areas – lunchroom, etc.
- Storage areas
Phase 2 involves the expansion of the complex to include inpatient services. This area will include:
- A&E area with 6 bays
- 1 operating room with supporting infrastructure
- Medical gas infrastructure
- 8-12 Inpatient rooms
Yearwood noted that the population has increased by over 3.8%, reaching 65,813 at the end of 2018, with 12,649 of those in the Bodden Town area, as well as more than 3,500 in East End and North Side, and the growth is putting pressure on the limited existing facility. She said the HSA is increasing its focus on improving the reliability of emergency medical response to the Eastern Districts and expects that times will be substantially reduced with the new facility.
Plans are to conduct the RFP and select a vendor by the year-end, with the projected cost estimates and a schedule for the construction to be made public next year.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
Not to be devil’s advocate, but what assurances can the CEO give the public that this project will be able to accommodate growing demand?
For example, we now upgraded our airport terminal to the tune of multi-millions only to be told by government that further expansion is necessary.
How do we know this same scenario will not unfold?
What a waste of money
Great News, I hope this is not just talk leading up to Election year ahead. I would like to hear about a different site for this Little Hospital though. For those of us who experienced IVAN in BT in 2004, perrhaps further inland would be a better choice for this very necessary project. Also it would make sense for the Police Station to be moved as well. The extra time and money this would take, would be well worth it considering the damage to the current area in IVAN
Is this going to be where the current health centre is located in BT or somewhere else?
I am not an architect, nor medical care administrator; it seems as though within 60,000 sq. ft., more inpatient rooms could be included. Just a thought — an uneducated one.
This is good news, and I’m pretty happy to read some. This is the kind of project CIG should be highlighting.
Oh, and “fix the dump” guy…….. apparently it’s in the works. No need to muck up this story with your [necessary] rants. cheers
Fix the darn Dump!!!
The Dump is the source of many health issues if one to connect the dots.
If the Dump is not fixed, you might need to plan on a 3d hospital specializing in oncology.
Let see if the future hospital will have a shortage of patients, taking into account the variety and quantity of chemicals people exposed to on a daily basis.
Aerial MOSQUITO CONTROL
• Scourge -affect the nervous system. They have been linked with liver and thyroid
problems and they can also interfere with the immune and endocrine systems, possible human carcinogen
• Anvil-affect the central nervous system, promote tumor growth in cancers of the reproductive organs including breast cancer and prostate cancer.
• Permethrin-more acutely toxic to children than to adults. Human carcinogen and it has been shown to cause immune system damage as well as birth defects. Highly toxic to fish, crustaceans, and bees
• Malathion- can cause acute and long-term neurological health problems. A low level carcinogen. It is toxic to fish and highly toxic to aquatic invertebrates and amphibians.
GROUND FOGGING CHEMICALS
· Zenivex, trade name etofenprox
Hazardous to humans and domestic animals.
THE DUMP FIRES
· Dioxins and furans (immune suppressions, hormone system disruption, cancer)
· Benzene (leukemia)
· Formaldehyde (eye, nose and throat irritant, difficulty in breathing, skin rashes, cancer)
· Particulate matter (respiratory problems, cardiac arrhythmia, heart attacks)
· Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (cancer)
·Hydrogen chloride (corrosive to the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes, may cause respiratory tract irritation and chronic bronchitis)
· Hydrogen cyanide (neurological, respiratory, cardiovascular, and thyroid effects)
· Carbon monoxide (reduces the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood)
· Ash which may contain the following heavy metals:
· Cadmium (lung damage, kidney disease)
· Arsenic (gastrointestinal problems, anemia, kidney and liver disease, cancer)
· Mercury (nervous system and kidney damage)
· Chromium (respiratory effects, cancer)
THE DUMP GASSES
Methane, carbon dioxide, nitrogen, oxygen, ammonia, sulfides, hydrogen
DUMP’S LEACHATE
· pesticides, solvents, heavy and other metals, radioactive materials, dissolved organic matter (alcohols, acids, aldehydes, short chain sugars etc.), inorganic macro components (common cations and anions including sulfate, chloride, iron, aluminium, zinc and ammonia), heavy metals (Pb, Ni, Cu, Hg), and xenobiotic organic compounds such as halogenated organics, (PCBs, dioxins, etc.).
DECOMPOSING DEAD ANIMALS IN THE DUMP
· who knows….but can’t be good
HOSPITAL HAZARDOUS AND RADIOACTIVE WASTE
· you can only imagine
LANDFILL INCINERATORS. NO FILTERS, EMISSIONS NOT TRACKED.
There are more of us than you think. Fix the dump!
Quite a turnaround for the HSA since 2017, hope they stay on a positive track.