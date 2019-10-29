Hospital to spend $500k on new A/C

(CNS): The Health Services Authority is about to begin a major multi-million dollar capital project to upgrade the George Town hospital. The first phase will start with the replacement of the air-conditioning and chiller system. Officials told CNS that the work to replace the system and upgrade the existing infrastructure to accommodate the modernisation will cost $500,000, which is coming from the authority’s own capital budget, despite the hospital’s ongoing financial challenges.

Officials said in a press release that the first phase will see “modern state-of-the-art chillers” installed to begin the much needed upgrade. HSA Board Chair Jonathan Tibbetts said the approval of the significant increase in the authority’s capital budget reflects its commitment to continued investments in infrastructure improvements, new technology and other resources to support the delivery of high-quality healthcare.

“We are confident that the HSA has some of the best clinical staff in healthcare, but the delivery of healthcare requires a modern and sustainable infrastructure that provides a welcoming environment to our patients as well as equipment and technology that optimizes diagnosis, patient care and clinical outcomes,” Tibbetts said.

“Our investments in capital improvements are all about providing the best experience for all patients at all HSA facilities. One of those initiatives is the modernisation of our existing chiller or cooling system,” he added.

The new chillers will be more energy efficient, with lower operating and maintenance costs and the capacity to accommodate the hospital’s growing footprint. Work will begin on 16 November to replace the existing chillers and will take some three years.

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood said the work would not impact the HSA’s daily operations but the public should be aware of the heavy equipment onsite during the period of installation and follow all safety signs and instructions. Yearwood said contingency arrangements and temporary cooling capacity will ensure continued reliable ventilation to all areas of the hospital in the event of any unforeseen challenges.

The new chillers will be installed by Otis Air, following a public tender, and they are expected to significantly reduce electricity costs when the project is fully completed.

Shannon Richards, service manager and project leader for the programme, said they will also offer “smoother temperature control not possible with the original chillers”, and be more environmentally friendly than the old system. She said this was a key part of the HSA’s strategic goal to engage in reducing global warming through technology and building systems that are focused on reducing the impact of emissions.

Chairman of the board’s Infrastructure Subcommittee Rolston Anglin said the major multi-year modernisation programme will include the transformation of patient rooms, expansion of the Accident & Emergency Department to improve patient flow and reduce waiting times, as well as other significant changes being planned to improve access and services at the HSA.

More details regarding these improvement initiatives will be released in future, he added.

