Hong Kong firm begins OfReg work on fuel prices
(CNS): The utilities regulator, OfReg, has revealed that a Hong Kong-based firm has begun work on the long-awaited assessment of the fuel market in the Cayman Islands. OfReg said consultants from Economics Partners Limited, which won a recent tender, were here meeting with stakeholders to carry out the “market diagnostics” stage of this review of the economic and competitive status of the local market, which is expected to take around six months.
In a press release Tuesday, OfReg said the assessment would deliver a definition of the fuels market in the Cayman Islands and identify the products that fall within the relevant markets in the sector and the way those markets behave. It will also analyse the impact of the supply chain, logistics and infrastructure on the proper functioning of the market to understand the extent and the effectiveness of competition.
According to OfReg, the consultants will make recommendations to address issues identified at the assessment phase of the project, designed to enhance competition. Recommendations will be made following a consultation process with stakeholders, including fuels providers, business users, the public and government, the regulator stated in the release.
Duke Munroe, the executive director of fuels at OfReg, said he was pleased to announce that the necessary foundation work was underway.
“We fully understand the public’s concern about the price of fuel at the pumps, and this assessment will allow us to establish the framework to balance the dynamics of the various factors that influence the fuel market and ultimately, prices at the pump,” he said. “It will further allow us to identify the appropriate regulatory remedies and intervention measures needed to fix market failures where they exist.”
The long-awaited assessment of the state of competition in this market was identified as a pre-condition for OfReg to fulfill its mandate of effectively regulating the fuel sector. Effective regulations designed to enhance performance ensures competition, transparency, efficiency and innovation in the fuels market, according to the regulator, which was created primarily to deal with the concerns about the bulk fuel suppliers and their retail connections.
Before OfReg was formed the fuel sector was regulated only on the basis of safety and compliance by the Petroleum Inspectorate, but the competitive aspect has never been regulated. OfReg said this assessment is the first step towards it.
The consultants that will do the work were selected following an invitation to tender, which was issued locally and internationally. OfReg said that Economics Partners have considerable experience in performing market studies of this kind, including in jurisdictions similar to the Cayman Islands.
Should we be doing all of these deals with the Chinese with the war with China an USA ?
Relax folks, the Hon. Dr. Linford Pierson is in charge here and he is ably assisted by Mr Christen Suckoo who has brought his World Class Civil service experience. They have this all under control. Nothing to worry about; just keep paying.
As long as duty is charged on gallons instead of dollars you will not know what costs actually are. Fuel is the only commodity charged this way and I assure you there is a reason why.
I know you have to follow the tender process but how do you end up with a Hong Kong firm from the other side of the world? There are literally hundreds of consultants from Trinidad to Texas who already know the answers to all the these questions. How is it possible to be so incompetent in everything you do?
Funny!
All we need to know is what is the acceptable profit margin on fuel for the region and calculate from there. The price here is high simply because we have an economy which can sustain it.
When Refuel promised us cheaper gas at their station they calculated a cost of approximately $3.65 PG, i guest the fuel cartels got to them and they have not been below $4.00 ever.
Do you think Refuel should make any money at all or just sell to you at their cost?
This is how broken our government and our system is. We have a Chief Officer in Government who is in charge of our education system, youth, sports, agriculture and lands. Under that Chief Officer’s remit are hundreds of employees, and multiple departments. Yet, we pay a ” Department manager” (because they are not the CEO) in OfReg more than we pay the Chief Officer in Education, just so that department manager can do a study on the color of fuel hoses at the pump.
And so I ask the question, what is taking 2021 so long to get here, how much longer can we continue under a Government that is hell bent on wasting the public’s money on this ill conceived entity?
how much “research” do we need to understand we are getting ripped off at the pumps?! It’s nearly $5 ci a gallon now!
Another study to catch dust on the shelves. It is only a pin and table napkin needed to figure out what fuels and lubricants are used and what the sale price should be! Oh yes about time for government to open another department because friends need money when they drive them fords to buy their breakfast, snacks, lunch, pickup the children and check on their own company jobs.
This can’t really be happening, if you need a consultant to tell you that there is a fuel monopoly in Cayman and that the public is being over charged so the rich get richer we as a country have some serious issues.
what a joke…give me the base cost info along with a calculator and i’ll have your answer within the hour.
So what does OFREG actually do? What a mess!
CNS can you do a FOI so we can see the total compensation packages for the members of OfReg. I think the public will be shocked.
CNS: Anyone can make an FOI request and you can do so anonymously via email.
So OffReg is really a brokering agency to arrange the real work to be done by outside contractors? So then, are OffReg officers paid by commission?
8.48am You are right, they have all these people holding grandiose titles just so they can earn grandiose salaries, yet farm out all the work they are paid to do (but don’t have a clue how to), to consultants. This is CaymanFarce at it’s best.
So OfReg takes out a work permit for Munroe to head up the fuel regulatory arm of OfReg, Munroe In turns hires a company from Hong Kong to do the actual work. This would be funny if it wasn’t actually so serious, if all OfReg does is hire consultants to do the little work they actually perform, can’t we just train a few Caymanians how to do procurement and pay them the 12k per month salary instead of paying this out to a work permit holder to issue sound bites and hire consultants? Who is in charge of the asylum over there anyway?