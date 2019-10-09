Hong Kong firm begins OfReg work on fuel prices

(CNS): The utilities regulator, OfReg, has revealed that a Hong Kong-based firm has begun work on the long-awaited assessment of the fuel market in the Cayman Islands. OfReg said consultants from Economics Partners Limited, which won a recent tender, were here meeting with stakeholders to carry out the “market diagnostics” stage of this review of the economic and competitive status of the local market, which is expected to take around six months.

In a press release Tuesday, OfReg said the assessment would deliver a definition of the fuels market in the Cayman Islands and identify the products that fall within the relevant markets in the sector and the way those markets behave. It will also analyse the impact of the supply chain, logistics and infrastructure on the proper functioning of the market to understand the extent and the effectiveness of competition.

According to OfReg, the consultants will make recommendations to address issues identified at the assessment phase of the project, designed to enhance competition. Recommendations will be made following a consultation process with stakeholders, including fuels providers, business users, the public and government, the regulator stated in the release.

Duke Munroe, the executive director of fuels at OfReg, said he was pleased to announce that the necessary foundation work was underway.

“We fully understand the public’s concern about the price of fuel at the pumps, and this assessment will allow us to establish the framework to balance the dynamics of the various factors that influence the fuel market and ultimately, prices at the pump,” he said. “It will further allow us to identify the appropriate regulatory remedies and intervention measures needed to fix market failures where they exist.”

The long-awaited assessment of the state of competition in this market was identified as a pre-condition for OfReg to fulfill its mandate of effectively regulating the fuel sector. Effective regulations designed to enhance performance ensures competition, transparency, efficiency and innovation in the fuels market, according to the regulator, which was created primarily to deal with the concerns about the bulk fuel suppliers and their retail connections.

Before OfReg was formed the fuel sector was regulated only on the basis of safety and compliance by the Petroleum Inspectorate, but the competitive aspect has never been regulated. OfReg said this assessment is the first step towards it.

The consultants that will do the work were selected following an invitation to tender, which was issued locally and internationally. OfReg said that Economics Partners have considerable experience in performing market studies of this kind, including in jurisdictions similar to the Cayman Islands.

