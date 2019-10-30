Harris attacks environment activists

MLA Austin Harris debates the Referendum Bill, 29 October 2019

(CNS): Former radio talk show host, Austin Harris, who had once railed against plans for a cruise port and campaigned against the project during the 2017 election, was the most scathing of all government MLAs who debated in the LA Tuesday about those opposing the port for environmental reasons. Even the premier, who has been dismissive of the Cruise Port Referendum group and the wider campaign, has been more reticent about criticising those who genuinely oppose the project for environmental reasons.

But Harris had no such reservations, as a he launched a surprisingly nasty attack on the environmental side of the campaign against the project, which involved a number of local activist groups, such as Plastic Free Cayman and the young people spearheading the Protect Our Future campaign.

During the debate on the Referendum Bill, Harris lashed out at some of the members of CPR who have been at the forefront of the petition that triggered the people’s vote on the port project and the opposition campaign.

Harris called Johann Moxam and Mario Rankin “muppets”, but also derided the rest of the CPR group as gullible for partnering with these “two rotten apples to spoil the bunch”. He claimed that he made the two men famous on the show he once hosted on Rooster, when “Crosstalk was still good”. He suggested that without him, no one would know their names.

Harris was fired by Rooster after he pleaded guilty to a domestic violence charge. But the magistrate believed his display of contrition and remorse, and did not imposed any sanction for the assault on his former girlfriend. Because no conviction was recorded against him, Harris was able to press on with his political ambitions from a new post as the host on Star FM, a radio station ironically owned by Moxam’s father, where he continued to oppose the port project.

During the debate he tried to explain the u-turn on his campaign commitment to oppose the project by suggesting it was very different now to the one on the table at the time of the election. But during his address he spent much more time attacking all of those involved in the CPR campaign that have concerns about the environment than he did explaining his own political expediency.

Although government and the Verdant Isle group, the preferred bidders on the project, have conceded that there will be a price to pay regarding the reefs, wrecks and wider marine habitat for the project, Harris suggested that the environmental concerns where made up. In the face of admissions about significant destruction and that even a successful coral relocation project would not mitigate the situation completely, Harris went on a rant, accusing the environmental activists of subterfuge.

Harris said their concerns were nothing more than a “red herring”, which he alleged they were using to scare people off the cruise project. Accusing the environmentalists of deception, he said “this so-called silt”, which will be stirred up during construction, was “a bluff, a deception, a ruse, CPR subterfuge intended to scare Caymanians that there was a threat”.

Harris, who has no science degrees, spoke as though he was an authority on marine habitat and coral relocation, even though the facts contradict his claims. Scientists involved in the project have accepted that they will need to manage the sediment and silt during construction and may even have to halt work at times when it reaches high levels.

Screens have a limited ability to prevent the plumes from damaging coral outside the dredging pit. As a result, if the project goes ahead, representatives from Orion, the marine engineering partners in the consortium, have said they are aware that they will need to monitor silt and sediment levels closely during construction.

These facts are accepted by both sides. Regardless of Harris’ claims that it is all made up, in reality the only debate on this issue is the extent of the damage and the ability of the Verdant Isle group to mitigate it.

Nevertheless, Harris ranted at the people who are genuinely concerned about the very real risks to the marine habitat, even though most of his colleagues have been more careful to acknowledge them as genuine in their cause. The environmental activists, many of whom are young Caymanians trying to raise awareness about their future, have been considered somewhat separate from campaigners whom the government believes are politically motivated.

However, in his zeal to follow the government line, detract from his own issues surrounding his u-turn, as well as the 29% of his constituents that openly signed and verified the petition, Harris created adversaries that he could regret down the line.

