Grand Cayman port project, a scientist’s perspective
Dr Ellen Prager writes: I am an independent marine scientist and author. In full disclosure, I also work as a consultant for Celebrity Cruises in the Galapagos Islands for their small expedition ships. I am not against the cruise industry and believe, if well managed and negotiated, the industry can provide important economic revenue, jobs, and infrastructure improvements for island nations. I have long worked with them to minimise environmental harm and promote science and sustainability. But…
In 2015 I wrote an article for CNN with my colleagues Drs Steven Miller and Carl Safina regarding the proposed port construction project, pointing out the importance and complexity of coral reefs, and the falsehoods in the original environmental impact assessment regarding relocating entire reefs and coral restoration (see here).
Recently, I have been asked repeatedly what my take on the situation is now.
As a scientist, I base my opinions and recommendations on data. Based on the data, it is absolutely clear that at a minimum ten acres of coral reef will be destroyed – best case scenario. But there is also risk to the coral reefs to the south and northeast of the proposed dredging area and pier due to increased turbidity during excavating operations and afterward from repeated use of ships’ thrusters. Thrusters are used to maneuver ships into and away from a pier or dock and generate strong short-lived currents. These impacts are, however, uncertain.
There is additional uncertainty on the impacts to Seven Mile Beach. In the report by my colleague, Dr Richard Seymour, often cited by the parties involved, it suggests the southern part of the beach is unstable and the buffering capacity of offshore structures minimises sand loss during northwesters.
“The shelf that fronts this beach is shallow and irregular in depth because of substantial ridges of beach rock, coral heads and boulder fields. This hydrodynamic roughness scatters and dissipates the energy of incident storm waves such that the classical offshore transport during storms that dominates on open coasts is greatly diminished.”
If the reefs to the northeast of the proposed pier are lost due to indirect impacts (turbidity or smothering), there is potential for impact on Seven Mile Beach as well.
As for the revised plans for coral and reef relocation, the plans I have been made aware of have improved, but data from coral restoration projects across the world are not optimistic. In the short-term, and with some species such as staghorn coral, the results are promising. But over the long-term, survival rates plummet dramatically. Warming seawater temperatures, an increasingly acidic ocean, more intense storms and rising sea levels associated with climate change will also impact the survival of the coral transplants as well as the region’s natural reefs.
In addition, to my knowledge, there has never been a project as large as is being proposed to relocate reef structures to minimise coral and biodiversity loss, so there are no data suggesting it will be successful.
Bottom line is it will be the choice of the citizens of Grand Cayman: What do you want the future of the island to look like and what are you willing to risk? Will you risk a harbour with clear beautiful water alive with fish and other marine life that avails snorkelling, diving, submarine rides and a spectacular view for waterfront restaurants? Will you risk a change in the overall oceanographic dynamics and geology that puts Seven Mile Beach at risk as well as additional acreage of coral reef?
Without data, I cannot comment on who will benefit most financially or bear the brunt of the costs or the carrying capacity of the island’s infrastructure or excursions, though from personal observations, Stingray City, is clearly already at capacity.
As a non-Caymanian, I don’t have a say. But if I were a resident, I certainly know how I would vote. Instead, I’d want more funds invested in local improvements (such as addressing the dump and sewage treatment, improving education, George Town, and creating jobs, etc).
Dr Ellen Prager is a marine scientist, author and president of Earth2Ocean Inc.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Viewpoint
Captain Hurlsron said it best. We do not have a harbour. It is a disaster waiting to happen.
If expats could vote you would be guaranteed this port would not go ahead. How can it be that outsiders are more motivated to protect your motherland than you? Shame on you ppm. Shame on you caymanians supporting the destruction of your homeland through voting for this monstrosity in the chase for money rather than what is right for your country and shame on those of you who can vote but won’t, thereby voting in favor
Boy, if only our government leaders spent as much time and money on the current state of our education system. Could you imagine.
You would have a country of people prepared to see long term outcomes rather than just dollar signs
It seems pretty clear to me that if an area of seabed is suitable for healthy coral growth, it would already be there. It’s had how many thousand years?
Someone asked recently for the science passes at school for the present political decision makers in government and their position in their graduating classes. It would good to see which of those passed any science or have any such background to lead our country down this path.
We need a young person like that young Swedish girl who addressed the UN last month to ask the present government “How dare you”? mess with the learned scientists and their advice and “What qualifies you to make such decisions” when you have no background to defend your theories.
These are the same people who started Two High Schools around fifteen years ago and one is still not finished. Cockroach have no business in a fowl nest!
Thank you Dr. Prager. What has been missing from this debate are the opinions of experienced and knowledgeable professionals. This matter is too important for citizens of this country to make a decision either for or against, without solid information.
In my opinion, this project, however necessary, must take a backseat to improving public school education in this country. And I’m not talking about $100 million dollar brick and mortar schools. Numerous recent studies have determined that public education in Cayman is severely broken. Too many young Caymanians are being “graduated” from the public school system without the proper skillset to either enter the work force, or move on to tertiary education. This is leading to the serious social problems that we are seeing now. Thousands on needs assessment welfare, too many unemployed and underemployed Caymanians. Increased criminal activity and an increase in the severity of crime on the island. Broken homes and families. All of this can be turned around if more focus and resources are put into educating our young citizens. There needs to be a partnership between Caymanian citizens and government to determine the where the causes of undereducation are. and develop programs to fix them. A change in culture and attitude towards education is needed to reestablish the importance of making the education of our young people the top priority of families and government.
Caymanians need to make it clear to government that our tax-payer dollars should be used to better US. All of us. Fix public education first. Every Caymanian voter has the power to make this clear to our government by voting in the referendum.
Having worked in recruitment and interviewed hundreds of your government school ‘graduates’ Cayman’s entire future depends on educating your young people. Their life skills, academic skills and standards need a lot of work. Not to mention how broken the system is in terms of educating your young people on sex education and teenage pregnancy. Focus on these things and you will raise the next generation of politicians to not go chasing profits for short term gain and without any consideration to the fact they are killing the golden goose.
Your country is in trouble. You have a chance to save it.
if you know what is best you had better leave Hog Sty Bay alone, otherwise it will be nothing more than a hog sty.
“Bottom line is it will be the choice of the citizens of Grand Cayman: What do you want the future of the island to look like and what are you willing to risk? Will you risk a harbour with clear beautiful water alive with fish and other marine life that avails snorkelling, diving, submarine rides and a spectacular view for waterfront restaurants? Will you risk a change in the overall oceanographic dynamics and geology that puts Seven Mile Beach at risk as well as additional acreage of coral reef.”
It won’t be the choice of the citizens it will be corrupt men and woman(mostly men) to make this decision for the entire island and future generations to come.
A few ignorant and naive men to make there last few bucks in their life at the destruction of the priceless environment. So we can bring in some more tourist for a few hours per day?
Habitat and marine destruction, in this blue water scenario, is not a risk, but an assured certainty. Only the scale of the destructive impact, and contaminating seasonal transport are left to wonder about.
Lifetime project costs are also in the Billions, and haven’t been tabulated or factored at all. Nobody has asked the disposable, hastily-incorporated Verdant Isle Cayman shell company, or their presumed shareholders to stake a financial bond to cover any of the Billions in other variable costs that will follow in the years and decades after construction phase all the way out to the final decommissioning and reclamation phases.
This is another legacy shit deal, negotiated by confirmed-nefarious, school-leaving, non-business, or even real world world, amateurs – who have already paid out at least one financial settlement on this topic in recent memory. We don’t need any more painful and costly examples to confirm their density, and ill-qualification to negotiate on our behalf. Enough! No!!
‘I’d want more funds invested in local improvements,’ and so say all of us. The dock will only benefit the already privileged and wealthy minority. Everybody else will be screwed.
Mm looks like The Activists are putting out all the stops now. Well we still gonna vote YEs so take ya meat out me rice.
Netflix. Unnatural selection, 2019, Episode 3. Watch. Then tell us who do you resonate with. 23:20 forward … On the surface, they are facing different issues…yet the debate is about long-term consequences of the decision they make.
Why would an independent scientist chose to go on record at the behest of the so called “activists” ? Answer me that please? What has Dr Prager got to gain? Absolutely nothing! Baird, the consultant who is doing the so called “independent” EIA however is PART of the consortium so has EVERYTHING to lose if it doesn’t go ahead – who is really pulling out the stops to con the public… SAY WA?!?
What a stupid post. One day those voting to concrete over the reef will hang your heads in shame or lie to your grandkids on how you voted.