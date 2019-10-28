Grand Cayman port project, a scientist’s perspective

Dr Ellen Prager writes: I am an independent marine scientist and author. In full disclosure, I also work as a consultant for Celebrity Cruises in the Galapagos Islands for their small expedition ships. I am not against the cruise industry and believe, if well managed and negotiated, the industry can provide important economic revenue, jobs, and infrastructure improvements for island nations. I have long worked with them to minimise environmental harm and promote science and sustainability. But…

In 2015 I wrote an article for CNN with my colleagues Drs Steven Miller and Carl Safina regarding the proposed port construction project, pointing out the importance and complexity of coral reefs, and the falsehoods in the original environmental impact assessment regarding relocating entire reefs and coral restoration (see here).

Recently, I have been asked repeatedly what my take on the situation is now.

As a scientist, I base my opinions and recommendations on data. Based on the data, it is absolutely clear that at a minimum ten acres of coral reef will be destroyed – best case scenario. But there is also risk to the coral reefs to the south and northeast of the proposed dredging area and pier due to increased turbidity during excavating operations and afterward from repeated use of ships’ thrusters. Thrusters are used to maneuver ships into and away from a pier or dock and generate strong short-lived currents. These impacts are, however, uncertain.

There is additional uncertainty on the impacts to Seven Mile Beach. In the report by my colleague, Dr Richard Seymour, often cited by the parties involved, it suggests the southern part of the beach is unstable and the buffering capacity of offshore structures minimises sand loss during northwesters.

“The shelf that fronts this beach is shallow and irregular in depth because of substantial ridges of beach rock, coral heads and boulder fields. This hydrodynamic roughness scatters and dissipates the energy of incident storm waves such that the classical offshore transport during storms that dominates on open coasts is greatly diminished.”

If the reefs to the northeast of the proposed pier are lost due to indirect impacts (turbidity or smothering), there is potential for impact on Seven Mile Beach as well.

As for the revised plans for coral and reef relocation, the plans I have been made aware of have improved, but data from coral restoration projects across the world are not optimistic. In the short-term, and with some species such as staghorn coral, the results are promising. But over the long-term, survival rates plummet dramatically. Warming seawater temperatures, an increasingly acidic ocean, more intense storms and rising sea levels associated with climate change will also impact the survival of the coral transplants as well as the region’s natural reefs.

In addition, to my knowledge, there has never been a project as large as is being proposed to relocate reef structures to minimise coral and biodiversity loss, so there are no data suggesting it will be successful.

Bottom line is it will be the choice of the citizens of Grand Cayman: What do you want the future of the island to look like and what are you willing to risk? Will you risk a harbour with clear beautiful water alive with fish and other marine life that avails snorkelling, diving, submarine rides and a spectacular view for waterfront restaurants? Will you risk a change in the overall oceanographic dynamics and geology that puts Seven Mile Beach at risk as well as additional acreage of coral reef?

Without data, I cannot comment on who will benefit most financially or bear the brunt of the costs or the carrying capacity of the island’s infrastructure or excursions, though from personal observations, Stingray City, is clearly already at capacity.

As a non-Caymanian, I don’t have a say. But if I were a resident, I certainly know how I would vote. Instead, I’d want more funds invested in local improvements (such as addressing the dump and sewage treatment, improving education, George Town, and creating jobs, etc).

Dr Ellen Prager is a marine scientist, author and president of Earth2Ocean Inc.

Related

Category: development, Local News, Viewpoint