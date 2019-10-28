Gov’t MLAs facing backlash over port

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart

(CNS): Several ministers and backbench government MLAs could be facing serious political backlash if they do not act today during the debate to amend legislation for the people-initiated referendum to make it more fair. Cruise Port Referendum campaigners have revealed details of the number of voters signing the petition in all 19 single-member constituencies, and for George Town members in particular, more people signed the public document than voted for the representatives in last election.

In the 2017 election, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart was elected to office in George Town East with 410 votes, more than 45% of the turnout in the constituency. But 472 voters in GTE, or 37% of all registered voters, signed the petition. The premier is facing similar issues in Red Bay, where he was elected by 478 voters, but 430 people signed the petition, which is 36% of all voters in that constituency.

Opponents of the port project need to secure a ‘no’ vote from 50% of all elected voters in every constituency plus one more to halt the current proposal. Given the number of voters wiling to sign a public petition, it is likely that, given the privacy of the ballot box, voters in the constituencies represented by the premier and the finance minister will be coming out in force.

The Elections Office is planning a central count, which will not reveal the percentage of the vote or turnout in individual constituencies. But several government representatives, including Barbara Connolly and Tara Rivers, go into Monday’s debate knowing that around a third of their constituents signed the public petition and what that means for the upcoming referendum, itself.

With such clear indications in some of the districts that public opposition to this project is such that it cannot be ignored, the campaigners are hoping this will make them think twice during Monday’s debate.

“We hope that members of the Legislative Assembly will demonstrate true representation of their constituents’ concerns over the course of the debate,” campaigners said ahead of the Legislative Assembly meeting.

They are also hoping that the barrage of emails MLAs are receiving, which are expected to continue during the course of today’s meeting, might make them reconsider accepting the bill as is and suggest some amendments to address the flaws that the campaigners’ legal advisors have identified.

Breakdown of petition signatures by district

