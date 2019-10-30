Governor takes credit for security improvements

Governor Martyn Roper and Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers at HMP Northward

(CNS): Celebrating his first year in office this week, Governor Martyn Roper pointed to achievements and improvements in the area of his responsibility for safety and security during his tenure so far. From “reinvigorated the monthly National Security Council” to the creation of a local defence force, the governor pointed to his focus over the last year on law and order. In a statement about his first twelve months, he said he intended to continue that focus.

“In the coming months, I will continue to work hard to enhance the security and prosperity on these Islands, supporting the elected government, politicians, business, civil society and every member of our community,” he said. “As we look around the world, we should be thankful, not only for our relative peace and security, but also for the freedoms, good governance and democracy that we all enjoy,” the governor added, despite the criticism he has faced for not pressing the government to implement the standards in public life law.

His statement was a celebration of what he saw as his achievements since taking up the job following the unexpected and still mysterious departure of Anwar Choudhury, who was the subject of complaints from staff that were apparently upheld.

Roper came as a temporary replacement but was confirmed in post after the first few months. Reflecting on his time, he said it was a “great honour and privilege to have been appointed governor”, and made it clear he was enjoying the posting.

“Every day I learn something new about Cayman’s unique culture, heritage and traditions, in which there is so much for Caymanians to feel so much pride. I regularly meet a diverse range of people with different nationalities from across our Islands. That diversity is one of our great strengths,” he added.

Outlining his busy year, in which he noted that he had worked closely with the premier and ministers, he said his office had continued to support Cayman in many areas. But he also spoke about the “CaymanKind” welcome he has received and having been “fed many wonderful local dishes at regular intervals”, among other local cultural experiences.

He also urged people to access his social media pages as a way of accessing him and seeing what he is doing.

Category: Local News