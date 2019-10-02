Girl arrested after another girl stabbed

(CNS): A juvenile girl is currently in custody after she was arrested on Tuesday evening in connection with the stabbing of another girl during an altercation between the two of them on Kings Road, West Bay, at around 7:15pm. The wounded girl is currently in hospital, having sustained serious injuries, though police said Wednesday she was in a stable condition. Her accused attacker was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

In a separate incident, another adult woman was stabbed on Tuesday night in George Town by a man known to her, police said. The incident happened at around 11pm in a parking lot outside a Shedden Road business near the junction of Dr Roy’s Drive. The victim, who received knife wounds to the head, was taken by private vehicle to the hospital, where she remains in a stable condition. Police said the culprit fled the location.

Both matters are under investigation by the CID teams at George Town and West Bay police stations.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the West Bay incident to call the district station at 949-3999 and George Town police station regarding the stabbing on Shedden Road on 949 4222.

In both cases anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call center of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Related

Category: Local News