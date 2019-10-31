Fresh conch back on menu as season opens
(CNS): Chefs can now gear up to prepare a plethora of conch and whelk dishes as the season opens tomorrow. The Department of Environment reminded fisherfolk that from tomorrow until 30 April they can take five conchs daily per person or a maximum of ten per boat from local waters. Only queen conch (Strombus gigas, Lobatus gigas) may be taken and no one can purchase, receive, offer for sale or possess more than five per day.
Meanwhile, whelks are also up for grabs. The legal daily limit for possession of these shellfish during the open season is 2½ gallons in the shell or 2½lbs of processed meat per person, per day. No individual may purchase or receive more than these limits.
Chitons, periwinkles and bleeding teeth cannot be taken. Nor can people take echinoderms, such as starfish, sea eggs or urchins, sea cucumbers and sand dollars.
The DoE is urging shellfish lovers not to buy conch or whelk from those who take, purchase or possess more than the legal limits – even during the open season. Those possessing more than the legal limit will also be arrested and prosecuted, officials warned in a press release.
Members of the public are also reminded that they still have one more month to wait until Cayman’s annual lobster season opens. Lobsters are still off limits until 1 December, and even when fisherfolk come across lobster while looking for conch or whelk, they cannot take them yet. Anyone caught with locally-caught lobster out of season will also be arrested and prosecuted.
If anyone sees, or becomes aware of, suspected poaching activity, or suspects someone is purchasing more than the legal daily limits of locally caught conch or whelks, they are asked to call 911. They can also call DoE enforcement officers directly on Grand Cayman 916-4271 or on Little Cayman 925-0185. At present people on Cayman Brac should dial 911.
For more information on shell and other fish seasons visit the DoE website or contact DoE Public Education and Outreach Officer Brent Fuller 922-5514 or email brent.fuller@gov.ky
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
you too craving!!
Leviticus 11:10-11
“Only queen conch can be taken”. In all my six decades plus I’ve know queen conch as the rare one with the exquisite “cameo” shell. Now I discover that the “regular” conch is the queen conch and what I’ve known as “queen” appears to be “Cassis tuberosa” or king helmet – names I’ve never heard. Not sure what the local name is!
Live and learn!
Yup, just like the hermit crab we call soldier crabs.
Just remember, your bible forbids you from eating it.
Tell the limit to restaurants and one greedy fireman in Little Cayman. DOE officer, keep your eyes on him, the 5/10 rule is not for 3 or 4 trips a day
For what it’s worth: it’s also possible not to take or purchase any conch, lobster, or whelks. Just saying.
Why are the DOE so complacent with restaurants acquiring personal catch allotments? The “season” restrictions were never intended to become annual commercial fishery windows.
If that’s the DoE’s current attitude towards the commerce of dealing in frozen seafood, then we are already mis-managing finite exhaustible resources by rewarding year-round poachers who also happen to have access to a chest freezer…they are only limited by DOE’s scheduled liquidation intervals – or maybe they just suppose it could be from Honduras.
It is illegal for ANYONE to be in possession of 5 or more conch in any one day. In other words, it is illegal to store conch above the daily limit so it cannot be viable for restaurants to offer local conch, unless they break the law. DOE should be doing random checks on restaurants to check invoices and stocks.
Pillage away!
“On the menu” as a expression rather than literally, as restaurants who possess more than 5 conch are also breaking the law.
Harvesting for a living isn’t poaching. Conch is always on my menu!
Yes it is you fool. Get a real job like everyone else and stop using this as an excuse. People like you will be the extinction of this species locally.
Actually, Kato, it is.
Until you’ve harvested them all XXXXX!
Same here.
Selfish prick. Or sell fish, prick.
Either way, you’re the reason legislation is needed in the first instance. Don’t give it that birthright bs either.
“Shellfish” prick would be more appropriate. At any rate 11:34 your behavior and mind set is moronic. People who think like that are the reason conch populations are low. This is unsustainable and you will suffer if you continue this way. If conch is fished locally to extinction there wont be any left for you to catch bobo. Your arrogance is astounding.