Fresh conch back on menu as season opens

John Bothwell measures a queen conch (Photo courtesy of April Cummings)

(CNS): Chefs can now gear up to prepare a plethora of conch and whelk dishes as the season opens tomorrow. The Department of Environment reminded fisherfolk that from tomorrow until 30 April they can take five conchs daily per person or a maximum of ten per boat from local waters. Only queen conch (Strombus gigas, Lobatus gigas) may be taken and no one can purchase, receive, offer for sale or possess more than five per day.

Meanwhile, whelks are also up for grabs. The legal daily limit for possession of these shellfish during the open season is 2½ gallons in the shell or 2½lbs of processed meat per person, per day. No individual may purchase or receive more than these limits.

Chitons, periwinkles and bleeding teeth cannot be taken. Nor can people take echinoderms, such as starfish, sea eggs or urchins, sea cucumbers and sand dollars.

The DoE is urging shellfish lovers not to buy conch or whelk from those who take, purchase or possess more than the legal limits – even during the open season. Those possessing more than the legal limit will also be arrested and prosecuted, officials warned in a press release.

Members of the public are also reminded that they still have one more month to wait until Cayman’s annual lobster season opens. Lobsters are still off limits until 1 December, and even when fisherfolk come across lobster while looking for conch or whelk, they cannot take them yet. Anyone caught with locally-caught lobster out of season will also be arrested and prosecuted.

If anyone sees, or becomes aware of, suspected poaching activity, or suspects someone is purchasing more than the legal daily limits of locally caught conch or whelks, they are asked to call 911. They can also call DoE enforcement officers directly on Grand Cayman 916-4271 or on Little Cayman 925-0185. At present people on Cayman Brac should dial 911. For more information on shell and other fish seasons visit the DoE website or contact DoE Public Education and Outreach Officer Brent Fuller 922-5514 or email brent.fuller@gov.ky

Related

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature