Four more years for top cop

(CNS): Police Commissioner Derek Byrne will be staying in his top police job for another four years. Governor Martyn Roper said Monday that his contract has been extended until the end of September 2023. The governor said Byrne, who has proven more popular than previous foreign commissioners with the public, was a dedicated leader who has made an enormous impact to the safety and security of Cayman.

“This territory remains one of the safest places to live and visit in the Caribbean and serious crime levels continue to fall under the commissioner’s leadership,” the governor said, adding that he, the premier and the commissioner were all committed to continual reform of law enforcement agencies, investing in community policing and developing Caymanian talent. “We will continue to pursue this agenda in the years to come,” Roper stated.

However, the commissioner’s contract renewal means that any chance of a Caymanian heading up the RCIPS has been postponed again for four years. Despite his own declarations in the past about succession planning for Caymanians so they can take up the key public sector roles, Premier Alden McLaughlin said he was happy that Byrne was staying on until 2023.

“It is reassuring to know that the stability he has brought to the job while helping to train Caymanian police officers will continue,” McLaughlin added.

Byrne said he was very pleased his extension in office had been approved. He said he was looking forward to working with government and his staff to continue the journey to a modern, progressive, professional policing service.

“I am committed to working in partnership with communities across the Cayman Islands to deliver a policing service that has the trust and confidence of the communities it serves. As an entity of the wider Cayman Islands Civil Service, the RCIPS will continue its transition to deliver a police service that is accessible, responsive, transparent and accountable, delivered within an ethical framework supported by robust governance structures, processes and procedures,” he added.

