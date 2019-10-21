FOI request takes over a year

(CNS): In August 2018 CNS made a freedom on information request to the commerce ministry for a copy of a deal it had signed with TechCayman, a proposed digital platform that the ministry claimed would make Cayman the ‘Silicon Valley’ of the Caribbean. But when the ministry responded it released a very heavily redacted copy. As a result, we appealed to the Ombudsman, who released her decision on the document Friday — one year and two months later. The ombudsman found that some of the document does contain contain commercial information that can remain under wraps but the rest must be released.

Over the process of the appeal, which also involved another applicant who had made the same request, the government released a little more of the agreement with the company that was supposed to be a launch pad for Cayman’s digital economy. But it was impossible to know if what remained secret was of public interest, so we pressed on with the appeal.

The government now has until 31 October to release the remaining redacted parts of the deal, with the exception of those areas which the Ombudsman has found were redacted in compliance with the Freedom of Information Law.

However, since the deal was signed more than 14 months ago it remains unclear what the agreement has achieved. No companies appear to have been established under the platform and the three dozen or so jobs that were expected to be created for local people do not appear to have materialised.

Following the year-long effort to get the deal released so that the public can see the full details of the agreement, CNS will post the document as soon as it is received.

