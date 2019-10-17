Video shows CI’s own floating plastic patch

Photo by Delwin McLaughlin

(CNS): Video footage taken less than two miles off the George Town shoreline this week shows that the Cayman Islands is growing its own floating plastic garbage patch. The film and pictures taken by Delwin McLaughlin were re-posted all over social media and raised the alarm for local activists, especially Plastic Free Cayman, which continues to press an unresponsive government over a single-use plastics ban here.

“We have a plastic pollution problem,” the activists said, as they urged people to act to stop the local waters becoming a garbage patch, pointing out that floating patches of garbage in the seas around the world are emerging everywhere and Cayman is not immune.

“We can all help. Stop buying single-use plastic, refuse Styrofoam, carry a reusable water bottle, don’t buy bottled water, spread awareness, pick up plastic that you see, don’t litter, and beach clean,” the activists said and urged people to demand change from the businesses they support and to pressure their MLAs for a ban on single-use plastic.

McLaughlin, who took pictures and filmed the patch, said he had never seen anything like it before. He said the miles of plastic and foam was “very upsetting”.

