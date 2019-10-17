Video shows CI’s own floating plastic patch
(CNS): Video footage taken less than two miles off the George Town shoreline this week shows that the Cayman Islands is growing its own floating plastic garbage patch. The film and pictures taken by Delwin McLaughlin were re-posted all over social media and raised the alarm for local activists, especially Plastic Free Cayman, which continues to press an unresponsive government over a single-use plastics ban here.
“We have a plastic pollution problem,” the activists said, as they urged people to act to stop the local waters becoming a garbage patch, pointing out that floating patches of garbage in the seas around the world are emerging everywhere and Cayman is not immune.
“We can all help. Stop buying single-use plastic, refuse Styrofoam, carry a reusable water bottle, don’t buy bottled water, spread awareness, pick up plastic that you see, don’t litter, and beach clean,” the activists said and urged people to demand change from the businesses they support and to pressure their MLAs for a ban on single-use plastic.
McLaughlin, who took pictures and filmed the patch, said he had never seen anything like it before. He said the miles of plastic and foam was “very upsetting”.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature
What is so ironic here is that the biggest supplier of sterofoam has pitched his tent at the foot of Mountrashmore!
reminD me
Again why have yet to ban single-use plastics and
polystyRene?
Tsk.tsk.
Can you spell name of that styro-tycoon our CIG is in bed with?
Poor misguided activists yet again have not even the foggiest as to what the real issues are.
Perhaps you can tell us what the real issues are?
We cannot refuse styrofoam in the Cayman Islands as it is the basis of Dart’s massive profits around the world.
What’s funny is that you actually believe that.