Inspectors find excellence at GT pre-school

Montessori del Sol

(CNS): Another Montessori-style pre-school has been rated ‘good’ overall by the government’s school inspectors this month, as this particular model of early learning appears to be topping the list of nurseries in the Cayman Islands. Montessori del Sol in South Sound, George Town, was graded ‘good’ but achieved ‘excellent’ ratings in several areas examined by the inspectors. In their report they said the school performed well in all major aspects of its work.

“The school directors were proactive and forward thinking and demonstrated a strong focus on raising standards across the school,” the report stated.

“Across all quality indicators, a majority of judgements were excellent… Montessori del Sol was judged to be a good school overall, with a number of excellent features. The school is in a strong position to build on its existing strengths and, in developing aspects of self-evaluation, teaching and assessment, is well placed to continue to improve even further,” the inspectors added in the glowing assessment.

The top marks come after several other pre-school centres have been found wanting, with most receiving ‘weak’ or just ‘satisfactory’ grades. But all four of the kindergartens following the Montessori model have received good grades.

However, Little Trotters Farm and Nursery School is the only pre-school inspected so far that achieved an ‘excellent’ grade.

See all school inspection reports on the OES website or the CNS Library

Category: Education, Local News, Politics, Private Sector Oversight