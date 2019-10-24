Elections Office stresses ballot secrecy

(CNS): Elections Office staff reassured voters Thursday that they will maintain the security of the upcoming people’s referendum on the cruise berthing project and that the secrecy of the ballot will be protected. Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell has also confirmed that there will be just one national count of votes cast, as was the case with the constitutional referendum in 2009, rather than counting the results in each constituency.

It is not clear what has triggered the concerns about the secrecy of the forthcoming national poll but officials stated that the integrity of Cayman’s voting system is built on the secrecy of the vote. The law contains several safeguards to ensure that voters’ identities are not revealed when their ballot is being marked or counted.

Howell said the staff at the office will take every precaution to ensure that votes remain secret at the time of the count, regardless of whether the vote is submitted by postal ballot, mobile ballot or is cast in person on Referendum Day. Polling teams have been training since September, he said, to ensure that this referendum will meet or exceed international best practices.

The Referendum Bill, which is due to be debated in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, has been adapted from the Elections Law but contains the provision for a national count.

“This means all ballots cast in the 19 electoral districts will be collected at a central location for counting,” officials said in a press release. “The ballots, including mobile and postal ballots, will be mixed and divided into random segments for counting. The totals from each segment will be added together to give one national result. It is, therefore, impossible to determine how any individual or group voted.”

According to statements made by government this week, it was determined that it was in the national interest to provide a national count as done in the 2009 referendum.

Election officials also stressed that the referendum will be conducted in keeping with internationally accepted principles. They said the proposed bill, as with the Elections Law, provides for the appointment of observers, both local and international, to ensure that the referendum is carried out in accordance with best practice.

“Any voter who feels threatened or unduly pressured to vote, not vote, vote a certain way, or to reveal how they voted should report their concerns to the Elections Office or the Royal Cayman Islands Police,” the officials stated in the statement.

The process for voting in the referendum will be the same as all previous elections and referendums in Cayman. Voters mark their ballots alone in a voting booth, except when assisted voting is requested and authorised by the voter.

The voter then folds the ballot paper, which conceals their choice, before they deposit their ballot in the box. Ballot papers are designed to ensure that the voter cannot be identified at the time of the count. If a voter marks a ballot with their name or any other any identifiable marks, it is rejected.

