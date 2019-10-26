Election Office moves 8 weeks before referendum

Bay Town Office Suites

(CNS): Officials have revealed that the Election Office is moving from its long-standing address on Smith Road to Bay Town Office Suites on the West Bay Road on Monday, just eight weeks before Cayman goes to the polls in a national referendum on 19 December. The office said there would be no interruption to services since the move was planned to happen between the end of the petition verification and before the vote, so as to not impact either process.

Voters wanting to collect ID cards, apply for postal and mobile voting or other services will need to go to Bay Town Office Suites, 1st Floor, 68 West Bay Road, near the North Church Street, Eastern Avenue and West Bay Road Intersection. Office hours are 8.30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

For more information call 1 (345) 949-8047 or email office@elections.ky or visit the Elections Office website The mailing address remains the same: Elections Office, PO Box 10120, Grand Cayman KY1-1001, CAYMAN ISLANDS.

