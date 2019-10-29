DoT PR officer moves to top CITA job

Jay Ehrhart

(CNS): Jay Ehrhart has crossed over from the civil service to the private sector after departing the Department of Tourism for a top job at the Cayman Islands Tourism Association. Ehrhart, a former Radio Cayman newscaster who moved to the DoT in 2014, will take up the role as executive director with the body that represents the tourism industry on 1 November. CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick said she was pleased about Ehrhart’s appointment to the key role.

“As the board of directors are all volunteer roles, the executive director is crucial to the successful execution of the organisation’s endeavors,” she said in a release about the new appointment.

“The board has every confidence that Jay will build on the work of his predecessors and will be instrumental in advancing current initiatives and opportunities to serve our members and the interests of the industry,” she added.

Officials said Ehrhart, who begins the job Friday, brings a wealth of government and private sector tourism experience to the post, especially his experience in the DoT public relations unit.

“The knowledge of the inner workings and programmes of the Department of Tourism will certainly support me in my new role as CITA executive director,” Ehrhart said. “I am looking forward to working with the CITA directors, members and the government to help ensure positive visitor experiences and to help our local tourism businesses continue to thrive in this growing industry.”

Many CITA members will likely be hopeful that the organisation will now be more outspoken about the challenges in tourism, given Erhart’s public facing experience. The sector is facing a number of issues, including the problems of capacity at attractions, challenges at the airport and the conflict that the cruise project is causing for members of the association.

