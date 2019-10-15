Developer to explain shoreline work to CPA

Ferreira site in North Side

(CNS): The developer behind the Rum Point Club condos, who dug up a strip of North Side shoreline without the necessary permission, has been called to explain what happened to the Central Planning Authority, after he made an after-the-fact application for the work two years later. Meanwhile, another Rum Point landowner who cleared a site, including mangroves, for a home before planing permission was granted was given after-the-fact approval at last week’s meeting.

Planning officials confirmed that Sharon Ferreira, who cleared a 14,000sq.ft. site on Water Cay Road had been given after-the-fact permission for the land clearance. But there was no indication if she suffered any consequences as a result.

The Department of Environment had raised concerns about the pre-planning permission clearance at Ferreira’s site because an expanse of healthy mangrove along the entire length of the canal edge had been removed when it could have been incorporated into the landscaping. The department said it was yet another clearance incident where work begins based on a planning application before permission is granted.

“This approach to clearing and works commencing prior to planning permission being given and consulting agencies comments being received is an extremely worrying precedent,” the DoE stated, explaining that the chance to retain flora of ecological value is lost when landowners move ahead with projects before the CPA has approved them.

Meanwhile, Joe Imperato’s luxury Rum Point resort was on last Wednesday’s agenda regarding after-the-fact permission. In that case, ironshore had been ripped up in August 2017 and smoothed before the planning department was able to issue a stop notice. Nothing happened since then but an after-the-fact application was filed recently with the CPA.

However, officials from planning confirmed that the case was adjourned until a later date, as the developers are now expected to come before the authority to explain why the shoreline modification was carried out without permission.

