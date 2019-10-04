Dart in talks over cruise port land
(CNS): The Dart Group has confirmed that it has been approached by the Verdant Isle consortium about a piece of land it owns becoming part of the controversial cruise berthing facility and cargo project. The group, which won the bid to develop the project, released a picture of the planned area of the development, which includes the land owned by Cayman’s largest investor.
Answering CNS queries about how the Dart land was encompassed within the plan footprint (see circled plot), Dart said that it had been approached by the port partners but nothing had been agreed.
“We have been approached by the preferred bidder to explore our willingness to make the parcel available for the port project; there have been no discussions about the parcel with CIG. To date no commitments have been made,” a spokesperson for Dart told us in an emailed statement.
Dart had at one time been in the running as a potential developer for the cruise berthing facility. In 2009 DECCO, the Dart Group’s construction company, came out top in a bid for the project by the Port Authority but they eventually pulled out of negotiations over a stalemate on the lease period for what then had included an upland development.
It is not clear whether or not Dart ever submitted any bids in the preliminary rounds of the tendering process that were re-started under the last two PPM-led governments. However, Dart has offered its support to the project and it has been keen to use some of its other beachfront land around the island, from Seven Mile Beach to Barkers, to host cruise passengers.
It’s interesting that the illustration does not show the piers out to sea ie the drop off to the berthing to the shoreside or the coral that these piers will be built over.
Article says Dart supports the project- but what does Dart think about the impact of the coral devastation in George Town Harbour?
Maybe the CIS kids need to be presenting Dart with a petition too!
Dart has been working with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines from the very beginning on this project. They did not want to get caught in the negative politics of the port again. Any combination of Verdant Isle, Dart and a Unity Government that is desperate to push the port project through no matter the costs is bad for this country and Caymanians.
The stitch-up continues.
PS> When they ever do get around to showing a port plan for people to vote on, how can we believe it given that the pictures they are currently showing involve taking people’s land who haven’t technically agreed to it yet?
Which land Dart nuh have he hand?