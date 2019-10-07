Dart explores art at Hyatt and grows Camana Bay

Hyatt site

(CNS): A spokesperson for the Dart Group said it is exploring the possibility of using some of the old Hyatt structures for an art installation. CNS made enquiries after CNS readers spotted activity going on at the former hotel site, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan some 15 years ago. The island’s largest developer is also planning a new office block and its first 10-storey residential building at Camana Bay.

Responding to CNS about what was happening at the old Hyatt site, the company gave little away, stating that there was no definitive timeline on the potential art project. But officials stressed that unauthorised people are not allowed on the site.

Dart acquired the functioning beach side as well as the abandoned hotel site in March 2016. While it has converted the Beach Suites into a new boutique hotel and restaurant, the company has so far not revealed its intentions regarding the abandoned side of the property.

However, shortly after buying the hotel Dart closed the Britannia Golf Course which came with it. Since then, it has been engaged in a legal dispute with the owners’ strata at the related condo development over what residents say is their loss of access to amenities that came with the homes they bought.

As a question mark hangs over the former Hyatt site, the developer is continuing to expand Camana Bay. A press release published on its website last week indicated that Dart has submitted planning applications for the development of a new commercial office building and residential apartment building there.

Executive VP Asset Management and Development Planning, Justin Howe, said it was the next phase of growth for the master planned community.

“The town centre’s Class A office space is almost at capacity and The Terraces have been fully leased since opening a decade ago. Demand for residential and commercial space at Camana Bay remains strong,” he said.

The plans for a five-storey office building to the west of Dart’s headquarters on Nexus Way and a 10-storey 89-unit residential building at Bismarckia Way were submitted last week. If approved, this would be the first 10-storey building to the east of the Esterley Tibbets Highway.

“Taller buildings at Camana Bay reduce sprawl, increase energy savings and conserve resources by enabling more residents to live closer to where they work, shop, play and learn,” Howe said. “Building up instead of out allows Dart to maximise density while keeping development footprints small.”

Following the revelations by the premier at the start of this year that Dart had proposed the idea of a very tall hotel and commercial building at Camana Bay, Dart executives said that was still under consideration but the group was focused on the new residential and commercial developments.

