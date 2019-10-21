Cruise port debate needs more balance, less politics
101 writes: Of all the questions asked about the proposed cruise berthing facility, none dare to focus on the question of whether its OK to compromise some of our natural environment. All of the discussions so far seem to disregard any thought that it may be acceptable to accept any negative impact at all on our environment.
Our position on this is a bit curious because every day on land we are striking a balance between development and the natural environment.
We are not building homes on land because we are aiming to destroy our natural environment; we are doing so because we need a home to live in. We mitigate by legally designating protected areas and having a conscience. We are not building new roads because we have no regard for our natural environment. In fact, we do care but we need to alleviate our traffic congestion problems while getting everyone to work and school.
Similarly, we are not enhancing our port because we are aiming to destroy the environment. We are aiming to do so because we cannot continue to disembark thousands of cruise ship passengers via a 20 to 25 minute ride on another boat before they can visit our island. We took that approach years ago because it was the most cost effective way and there were far less tourists.
But we can now significantly reduce the time spent waiting in line and riding on another boat and passengers can come directly into our port and visit our island immediately. Disembarking right in our waterfront area is not a strange concept we are forcing on ourselves. It’s the way most major cruise destinations handle their passengers.
In other words, when considering the proposed port we are not applying the same compromise seen on land every day. Here are four reasons we should reconsider that approach:
1. We are an island nation (ignore the UK territory thing for a sec), so a seaport is a necessary infrastructure component. That port has to be built somewhere in the surrounding waters. It’s impossible to build that part of our infrastructure without any harm to our environment. Truth is, very few if any, ports anywhere in the world can boast near pristine waters and a wealth of marine life in the same immediate location as the country’s main seaport.
What we have is a highly unusual situation because we have already located a port facility in an area which historically has been maintained in such a manner that the surrounding waters is in relatively great shape compared to other port areas. That’s a great achievement on our part. But it’s now time to consider enhancing the facility. This will now require compromising some portion (hopefully small) of our natural environment.
2. Those opposing the port rightly point out the need for us to protect our natural environment for our children. But we need to consider not only the environmental concerns of our children’s future but the economic realities as well. Do we really believe that in 15 to 20 years our children will be able to ignore the significant increase in cruise tourism and cargo (which will occur naturally over the next 25 years) and turn a blind eye to the fact that their port desperately needs enhancing at that stage?
Our children will face the inevitable need to strike that delicate balance just as we need to be doing today. The difference is that it will cost them significantly more at that stage to enhance this part of our infrastructure. That will impose an unnecessary and possibly unbearable financial burden on them. Striking a balance and planning now will make it easier for our children to do the same thing many years from now.
3. If the developers can demonstrate that the proposed port will not pose significant harm to our natural environment then we can agree that this compromise is reasonable. There are over 300 dive sites in the Cayman Islands and we have now heard from the debates that two or three will be negatively impacted by the proposed cruise berthing facility. Is that not a reasonable compromise?
On the other hand if we find out that the project will wipe out say 10% or more of our natural environment, we all need to march in there and say ‘no’ on 19th December.
4. The current debate also now risks completely ignoring the many Caymanians that make a living from the cruise sector. Instead of focusing on these persons, campaigners are insisting that this entire project is about one family selling more watches. This is not just an ignorant political simplification (which unfortunately has been often too successful in our general elections) but it’s also an insult to the intelligence of the wider community.
Take a walk down to the waterfront on a busy cruise ship day and you will see a lot more business activity than tourists waltzing around jewellery stores. The majority of these visitors can more easily afford to purchase some souvenirs, eat at a restaurant, buy t-shirts or go on a tour than they can afford a duty free camera or expensive jewellery.
The hundreds of small businesses and many more hundreds of individuals involved in the cruise tourism sector are real people too. There are diverse sections within any economy and they all play a role in our success as a country. Pretending these people are invisible may work for a political argument, but that does not mean they don’t exist.
We are too caught up in ‘the fight’ to rationally assess the merits and costs of this project. The proposed project is popular to talk about and right now even more popular to ‘say no’ to. But we also need to consider the long term future of our infrastructure.
We are complaining now that the country did not implement a proper roads masterplan and that’s why we have so much traffic congestion. We would prefer to see all this money spent on education (despite recent evidence that lots of money spent on an education project has not been necessarily successful).
And we complain that what we should be doing now is ‘fix the dump’ instead. But none of these issues are caused by the proposed port project and not a single one of them will be solved if the project does not proceed. In fact, all of these issues have existed for close to 15 years, if not more.
This campaign contains far too much ‘noise’ and is conflating many unrelated issues instead of giving us rational arguments to consider. This is solely related to the emotions and politics in the debate. If we don’t get a grip soon, our children will feel the brunt of this in the years to come (and that means far beyond the 2021 general elections).
Well written.
Oh here we go again, another “above the fray” holier than thou perspective from someone whose only intention is rationalizing years talking points and providing cover for the persons in positions of power to push their destructive and wasteful policies
Responses to the points raised as listed
Regarding 1: You are right as a country that imports vast quantities of goods annually a port is necessary, fact of the matter a perfectly workable port already exists.
This conversation was never about stopping any further development of an actual port that benefits all inhabitants of the islands.
The point of contention was and still is the cruise berthing facility which is entirely unnecessary and the focal point of the government plans despite widespread opposition. The cargo facilities were tacked on after the fact as a selling point by the government when they realized just how hard it would be to defend pushing the cruise berthing facility on its own would be
Using the cargo port expansion to dress up the undesirable bits was a misstep on the part of port supporters like yourself and the government. There can be one without the other, any plans to develop cargo should be judged on their own merits not tacked on to sell an otherwise horrendous project to people who have no incentives to back the proposal
Regarding 2: There is more than one way to expand out economy and industries, some of the people opposing this project are tired of having our economic table held up with 2 metaphorical legs
The false equivalence and the reach being made in this section is stunning. If we don’t do this now the people in 15 to 25 years are doomed. Really? That’s the best you could come up with?
The government has been saying if this project wasn’t done now it would be the end of days for the past 15 years. They are on record making these claims as far back as 2006 when these most modern plans were first taking shape
The “its my way or the highway” policy proposals from this government and from port supporters seems to be working really well for you lot though, Explains the stunning PPM super-majority that was reelected in 2017 to form government… oh wait
Any potential plans or costs for projects in 15 to 20 years are purely hypothetical and merely speculation as they currently do not exist. The way to sell reasonable expansion of infrastructure is not fear-mongering about potential costs in 25 years which are entirely speculative but to explain why we need it right now which you fail to do.
Regarding 3: And where does that logic lead us? Do we just disregard the natural environment because there’s always more where that came from? How is this a compelling argument in your mind? This is a government that has already made it crystal clear their interests are first and foremost the interests of business and the owner class. Not the citizenry. They are currently going through the process of ripping up environmental protections that they themselves passed unanimously. Forgive me if I don’t trust them to make reasonable compromises in terms of what is and is not acceptable.
and don’t think I haven’t noticed you made this point focused on “300 dive sites” rather than the actual precious and delicate coral structures. We can always develop new dive sites artificially that are for people to enjoy that has never been an issue. What we cannot do is reasonably and effectively remake thousand year old coral structures and environments. The types of healthy marine environments that are not only essentially for coastal attractions for people but essentially for maintaining the natural order and biodiversity in our waters. Often these coral areas serve as safe harbour for smaller species of fish that cannot survive in the open ocean, Coral itself is living but provides safety, an area for reproduction and food for many animals.
Regarding 4:
No one has suggested we disregard the persons involved in the tourism industry, the government has been pushing for this project against popular sentiment for years to the benefit of the people directly involved in tourism. They are not some silent oppressed minority that has been held down by the rest of society they can speak as freely as they want and can advocate just as anyone else can. The people involved in the industry have made their cases, they have stake in the project some of them are open about that others try to dance around it, are we just to accept the proposal on their word alone?
Last time I checked the government serves all Caymanians, that means, as much as you may dislike it that not just people involved in tourism get a say on issues regarding tourism. They have every right to be heard, and so do the rest of us, they have no special vote or veto by virtue of their occupations or livelihoods this is not a tourism association it is central government, the money is all of our money, the natural environment exists to all of our benefit not just theirs. And we will all have to live with the consequences good or bad of this project. They should and have been included in the discussion, but they have no right to unilaterally approve and justify the project.
You are right that a particular focus has been placed on the personal interests of certain Ministers and their immediate family and business. This could have been avoided in multiple ways at multiple instances by this government not the least being, ensuring certain ministers were not involved in the project even if only as a precaution, even if only to avoid the potential for corruption or to ensure there is not even the idea that anyone could paint an image that could be construed as policies pushed out of self interests.
The government have brought this on themselves, they have long track records of serving personal interests, avoiding transparency and ignoring the voters
The allocations of ministerial portfolios could have easily been done in a way to prevent this even being a possibility, the question you ought to be asking is why wasn’t it?
People who raise this as a concern have every right to do so, the standards should be set highest for those who claim to represent us.
and the microscope should be turned on anyone who attempts to subvert those high standards
It is not enough for us to combat real corruption where it exists that is important of course but, we have to fight even the potential for corruption in order to ensure that our system can be trusted and relied upon.
People bring up road works and the dump because they are key examples of the government claiming to be handling issues and left to their own devices only to have the underbelly reared up at the general populace at a later date. People like you who stump for allowing the CIG to put these plans into place for our kids, have nothing to say when year after year we see failure after failure regarding projects that are not thought out, not worth the money we paid or not what we were promised
At the end of the day most of this VP was just repackaging of the same stale talking points that people have been using for years now
We should trust the government to draw the line, we should trust the government to make the right decision, we should trust the government to not make a complete mess of things
Those against the project have a simple message, without our pressure, we can’t trust the government, as they have shown time and time again, they cross their own red lines, they hide information from the public, they disregard our instructions, they disregard their own plans and advice they seek, they often have personal motives for pushing projects while others are left at the wayside
and it is that message that you all have the hardest time fighting, its why you want this issue discussed in a vacuum, the toxicity of the reality of the situation impossible to ignore otherwise
Phenomenal view point. This is the fresh approach that we all need to hear. There is far too much political garbage circulating and the couple of loud mouth political hopefulls are hurting not only the debate but turning sensible people who would otherwise be supporters of the vote against them sure to all of the twisted agendas.