Cruise port debate needs more balance, less politics

101 writes: Of all the questions asked about the proposed cruise berthing facility, none dare to focus on the question of whether its OK to compromise some of our natural environment. All of the discussions so far seem to disregard any thought that it may be acceptable to accept any negative impact at all on our environment.

Our position on this is a bit curious because every day on land we are striking a balance between development and the natural environment.

We are not building homes on land because we are aiming to destroy our natural environment; we are doing so because we need a home to live in. We mitigate by legally designating protected areas and having a conscience. We are not building new roads because we have no regard for our natural environment. In fact, we do care but we need to alleviate our traffic congestion problems while getting everyone to work and school.

Similarly, we are not enhancing our port because we are aiming to destroy the environment. We are aiming to do so because we cannot continue to disembark thousands of cruise ship passengers via a 20 to 25 minute ride on another boat before they can visit our island. We took that approach years ago because it was the most cost effective way and there were far less tourists.

But we can now significantly reduce the time spent waiting in line and riding on another boat and passengers can come directly into our port and visit our island immediately. Disembarking right in our waterfront area is not a strange concept we are forcing on ourselves. It’s the way most major cruise destinations handle their passengers.

In other words, when considering the proposed port we are not applying the same compromise seen on land every day. Here are four reasons we should reconsider that approach:

1. We are an island nation (ignore the UK territory thing for a sec), so a seaport is a necessary infrastructure component. That port has to be built somewhere in the surrounding waters. It’s impossible to build that part of our infrastructure without any harm to our environment. Truth is, very few if any, ports anywhere in the world can boast near pristine waters and a wealth of marine life in the same immediate location as the country’s main seaport.

What we have is a highly unusual situation because we have already located a port facility in an area which historically has been maintained in such a manner that the surrounding waters is in relatively great shape compared to other port areas. That’s a great achievement on our part. But it’s now time to consider enhancing the facility. This will now require compromising some portion (hopefully small) of our natural environment.

2. Those opposing the port rightly point out the need for us to protect our natural environment for our children. But we need to consider not only the environmental concerns of our children’s future but the economic realities as well. Do we really believe that in 15 to 20 years our children will be able to ignore the significant increase in cruise tourism and cargo (which will occur naturally over the next 25 years) and turn a blind eye to the fact that their port desperately needs enhancing at that stage?

Our children will face the inevitable need to strike that delicate balance just as we need to be doing today. The difference is that it will cost them significantly more at that stage to enhance this part of our infrastructure. That will impose an unnecessary and possibly unbearable financial burden on them. Striking a balance and planning now will make it easier for our children to do the same thing many years from now.

3. If the developers can demonstrate that the proposed port will not pose significant harm to our natural environment then we can agree that this compromise is reasonable. There are over 300 dive sites in the Cayman Islands and we have now heard from the debates that two or three will be negatively impacted by the proposed cruise berthing facility. Is that not a reasonable compromise?

On the other hand if we find out that the project will wipe out say 10% or more of our natural environment, we all need to march in there and say ‘no’ on 19th December.

4. The current debate also now risks completely ignoring the many Caymanians that make a living from the cruise sector. Instead of focusing on these persons, campaigners are insisting that this entire project is about one family selling more watches. This is not just an ignorant political simplification (which unfortunately has been often too successful in our general elections) but it’s also an insult to the intelligence of the wider community.

Take a walk down to the waterfront on a busy cruise ship day and you will see a lot more business activity than tourists waltzing around jewellery stores. The majority of these visitors can more easily afford to purchase some souvenirs, eat at a restaurant, buy t-shirts or go on a tour than they can afford a duty free camera or expensive jewellery.

The hundreds of small businesses and many more hundreds of individuals involved in the cruise tourism sector are real people too. There are diverse sections within any economy and they all play a role in our success as a country. Pretending these people are invisible may work for a political argument, but that does not mean they don’t exist.

We are too caught up in ‘the fight’ to rationally assess the merits and costs of this project. The proposed project is popular to talk about and right now even more popular to ‘say no’ to. But we also need to consider the long term future of our infrastructure.

We are complaining now that the country did not implement a proper roads masterplan and that’s why we have so much traffic congestion. We would prefer to see all this money spent on education (despite recent evidence that lots of money spent on an education project has not been necessarily successful).

And we complain that what we should be doing now is ‘fix the dump’ instead. But none of these issues are caused by the proposed port project and not a single one of them will be solved if the project does not proceed. In fact, all of these issues have existed for close to 15 years, if not more.

This campaign contains far too much ‘noise’ and is conflating many unrelated issues instead of giving us rational arguments to consider. This is solely related to the emotions and politics in the debate. If we don’t get a grip soon, our children will feel the brunt of this in the years to come (and that means far beyond the 2021 general elections).

Category: development, Local News, Viewpoint