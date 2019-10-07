Cruise lines still polluting

Carnival Corporation fined for pollution

(CNS): Environmental credentials claimed by the cruise lines partnering with the Verdant Isle group during their recent visit to the Cayman Islands rang hollow after a US federal judge said that Carnival Corporation was still not doing enough to fix the ocean pollution it caused. Activists campaigning against the cruise port that Verdant Isle has won the bid to build want to know how people in Cayman can trust the port partners when they are violating a court order and continuing to damage the marine environment.

With the date and the question for the referendum on the proposed facility now fixed, activists continue to press government for critical information to help voters decide. In the meantime, they are also concerned about information already in the public domain that raises red flags about the organisations government is planning to work with.

“Cayman cannot afford to partner with an entity that has such a negative track record and that continues to abuse and remain non-compliant with court orders and breach environmental laws,” a spokesperson for CPR said.

They urged voters to come out in record numbers and say “no to the destruction of our God-given marine environment which ‘He hath founded it upon the seas’ for us all to enjoy and protect,” CPR said.

The news that Carnival is still not fulfilling the terms of its probation was aired in a Miami federal court last week, when Judge Patricia Seitz said she had expected more concrete action and fewer promises from the world’s biggest cruise line in addressing the conviction over pollution dating back to 2016.

Carnival was fined a further $20 million for violating the terms of its probation, on top of the original $40 million fine imposed in 2016.

The management claimed the company was doing a lot, but that it takes time to implement real changes at a company with 120,000 employees, more than 100 cruise ships and nine different brands.

These comments were not dissimilar to the claims made by president of Royal Caribbean, Micheal Bayley, when he was in the Cayman Islands. Answering questions from CNS about the negative reputation the sector has when it comes to dealing with pollution, dumping sewage, staff exploitation, allegations of covering up crimes on board ships and many other negative concerns, Bayley said it was easy to criticise the industry but that it was trying.

He made claims that Royal’s staff retention was excellent and it had an “ethical core”. He said the industry was aware that they had to do more to change but implied that the criticisms were often based on “emotional responses” and there was always an environmental impact with everything

The CPR spokesperson told CNS that they were amazed that the government would do so little due diligence on the people that they were about to partner with on Cayman’s biggest ever and extremely controversial project.

“Given the significant environmental damage this project will cause, how can the government take such a risk with our marine environment when they have such a poor track record, which has been well documented on pollution and environmental damage,” CPR added.

