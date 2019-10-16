CPR reaffirms grassroots status

Campaigners and officials with the petition

(CNS): Activists behind the campaign for a people’s referendum on the cruise port project have stressed their origins as a grassroots movement, as the premier and deputy premier continue to push the false narrative that the campaign is really a commercially driven opposition to government policy. In reality, CPR is a non-profit organisation formed by ordinary people concerned primarily about the negative environmental and socioeconomic impacts of the project.

The money that CPR has spent, all donated funds, on promoting the referendum and opposing the port is a mere fraction of what the government has spent from the public purse on promoting its policy to press ahead with the project.

Speaking on For the Record on Radio Cayman Monday morning, Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell both implied CPR was backed by commercial interests and those opposed to government. While the premier accused CPR of misleading the public about the port, he and his deputy had no reservations about portraying the activists as wealthy lobbyists with hidden agendas.

CPR is supported by dozens of volunteers who share concerns and have committed their time, talent and passion largely to saving the marine environment.

Johann Moxam, one of the leading members of the campaign and one of only a very small number of the volunteers who has made no secret about future ambitions in politics, said the premier often tries to distract the public when the truth makes him and his Unity government look bad.

“This is what we have to come expect: he deflects rather than answers truthfully. This latest diversion to question the amount and source of our funds is yet another example,” Moxam said, as he accused the leader of having no credibility on this issue.

He said the government leaders are overconfident; they believe they are above transparency and have made the mistake of thinking “voters are dumb, greedy or asleep” because they did not expect anyone to question the expenditure on this project, which even the cruise lines have admitted is not essential to keep Cayman on their itineraries.

The governor revealed to CNS yesterday that there are no campaign finance rules for this referendum, so the question of spending has become another major political issue in the ‘David and Goliath’ battle that CPR and government are now engaged in.

“CPR Cayman is reliant on donations from the community to fund our public education efforts in the referendum campaign,” the organisation said in a statement responding to the premier and the tourism minister’s appearance on Radio Cayman. “CPR Cayman is not a ‘commercial campaign’ as alleged by the deputy premier. To date, we have spent less than CI$12,000 on radio, internet and cinema advertising costs, compared to the government, which has spent over $250,000 before the referendum date was even set.

“This significant discrepancy in advertising expenditure highlights the importance of the inclusion of campaign financing provisions in the Referendum Bill, which the Government has regrettably chosen to exclude,” CPR stated.

The government has run more than 4,000 pro-port ads on Radio Cayman pushing the project, which the premier and tourism minister have persistently claimed is widely support by the public and for which they have a mandate because they were elected to office having run on a platform that included building the cruise piers.

