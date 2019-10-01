CPA sends Beach Bay back to drawing board

Beach Bay development, artist’s rendition

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has released the minutes that document the details of a hearing earlier this month when the controversial plans for a 9-storey hotel in Beach Bay were put before the board. The document shows that the CPA adjourned the application and sent the developer back to the drawing board to redo the plans and re-notify the affected homeowners in this quiet residential community.

Explaining the decision to adjourn the application, the CPA said the applicant should submit revised plans before they can consider the application for planning permission. Outlining what needed to be addressed, the CPA said that on these new plans the developers must show that the required 12’ public access to the sea has been relocated to be adjacent to the public road reserve along the westerly property boundary.

They must also comply with all required setbacks, and the back of house facilities should be relocated so they are not next to an existing residential development. Planning further stated that a minimum of 285 parking spaces will be required, and given all of these required changes, the applicant must re-notify the adjacent landowners within the required radius.

The project has caused considerable controversy because of the size and scale of the proposed resort in a very quiet residential community. The two 9-storey buildings that the developers want to build will also be on a very small piece of beachfront, which is a turtle nesting area.

Many residents are concerned that the project will undermine their community, their quality of life, cut off their access to the beach and bring more traffic congestion, noise and disturbance to their peaceful small neighbourhood.

Int their submissions on behalf of the developer, Andrew Gibb and Spencer Levine had argued, when asked about the need for a 9-storey resort in a residential neighbourhood, that the developer wanted to “provide a certain type of experience in order to attract persons to pay $2,000 per day”.

But the plan for this extensive resort is in an area with no hotels or tourism accommodation nearby. The land was re-zoned during the previous PPM-led administration from low density residential to hotel and tourism to accommodate the proposed development. Then, some four years ago, government entered into a deal with the applicants, offering them a $25 million duty waiver.

Some people still question the real intention of the current investors and wonder if the goal is not simply to secure planning permission then flip the land, which was purchased with the benefit of the stamp duty concession, for a profit.

While the location has been talked about as a potential site for a hotel since 2008, there has been very little movement towards any development. And while this project proposal has stirred up significant controversy, it may be that this latest plan is another one that never gets past the drawing board.

