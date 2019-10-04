CPA observers will watch referendum

(CNS): The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA-UK) has agreed to send an observer mission to the Cayman Islands to watch over the people-initiated referendum on the cruise berthing facility, Governor Martyn Roper has said. Meanwhile, campaigners behind the petition that triggered the national vote welcomed Thursday evening’s announcement from government that the date and question had been published in a referendum bill.

But with just eleven weeks to go before Cayman will got to the polls to answer the question “Should the Cayman Islands continue to move forward with building the cruise berthing and enhanced cargo port facility?” the CPR representatives urged government to release the missing information as soon as possible.

“Caymanians now have an opportunity to control their destiny via the referendum on this issue of national importance, considering the significant environmental, financial and socio-economic concerns,” the campaigners stated in a release, as they urged voters to come out in record numbers.

Alongside the issue of observers, which has now been settled, the CPR said they wanted to see the issue of campaign financing limits addressed during the 21-day period before the referendum bill goes to the LA for debate and passage.

So far the governor has made no mention of the issue of campaign finance, despite the fact the government will almost certainly be using public cash to promote its policy.

In the absence of an existing referendum law, government is adopting, omitting or modifying various parts the current Elections Law for the referendum. But in the draft bill it completely omits the section on election expenses.

While elections have legally mandated spending limits, there will be no legislative guardrails on spending for this campaign unless a provision is made in the regulations, which the bill states can be made to “provide for the conduct of the referendum as may appear to be necessary or expedient”.

The draft referendum law does, however, accommodate the observers. In his statement about the decision to invite them, the governor said the CPA-UK was highly respected in electoral observation and brings much experience.

“International observation of elections and referendums is an important means of providing an independent assessment,” Roper said, adding that this would help learn lessons for the future since this is the first people’s referendum in the Cayman Islands.

“The Cayman Islands has a good track record of organising free and fair elections and referendums and I want thank the Elections Office for all the excellent work they are doing to prepare for the referendum,” he added.

The CPA-UK also observed the Cayman Islands 2017 general election. The organisation is a signatory to the 2005 UN Declaration of Principles of International Election Observation and Code of Conduct.

Meanwhile, the CPR said it was essential to the referendum campaign that government now release the relevant information for the people to make a fully informed decision. They repeated the call for the updated business case, the new design and details of the pilings, the proposed contract between government and the selected developers, and the proposed timelines.

The activists, who began the campaign to force a referendum over one year ago, said they were now looking forward to “healthy public analysis and discourse”, as well as the Legislative Assembly debate on the bill.

Category: Politics