Election Office using couriers for postal ballots

(CNS): The Elections Office has confirmed that the referendum legislation that will be going to the Legislative Assembly in the next few weeks, paving the way for a people’s vote on the proposed cruise berthing facility, has a provision allowing it to use couriers for the postal ballots. As government has set the national poll less than a week before Christmas, many voters will be using mobile voting or postal ballots. Using couriers will allow the office to get them to voters quickly.

The office is now accepting applications for both mobile and postal voting. But once the law is passed, after the returning officers have issued the ballot papers, trackable commercial couriers will be able to deliver them to voters overseas within two to three business days, allowing them to send the ballots back, all within the very brief time-frame that this vote has been set against.

The Elections Office said people who qualify for postal ballots are voters who are already registered on the Official Register of Electors and are living off-island, such as students or those receiving medical treatment. Voters on the register who are living in Cayman but will be away on referendum day can also apply for a postal ballot as soon as they purchase an airline ticket showing that they will be away.

Depending on when the law is formally passed in the LA, the office expects to begin sending ballots out during the first week of November. The deadline for postal ballot applications is 7 December.

Applicants need to provide a completed Form B and photo identification, such as a voter ID card or passport, and residents travelling overseas need to provide a copy of their airline ticket.

Those seeking to take advantage of mobile voting because they are unable to attend the polling booths due to illness, disability or work obligations can apply using Form C. These people can cast an early vote at a designated mobile polling station or can have election officials come to their home, institution or hospital. Mobile voting teams will visit voters during the week of 10 to 13 December.

As well as the form outlining the reasons an applicant is requesting a mobile vote, they also need to provide photo ID.

All forms and relevant information is available on the Elections Office website here or at the office 150 Smith Road Centre in George Town.

