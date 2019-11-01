Trust: Coral relocation message misleading

Wreck of the Cali (Photo by Courtney Platt)

(CNS): A year after its last statement on the cruise project raising concerns about the loss of marine habitat and wrecks, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands has raised new questions about coral relocation and said the message that it can be moved is misleading. The Trust warned that relocating the ancient and pristine coral in the George Town Harbour is fraught with difficulties and the research required to inform such a process, as well as wreck relocation, will not be available before the referendum.

As the latest organisations involved in conservation to comment on the project, the Trust raised a critical point about the lack of information on coral and wreck relocation. The work that will be needed to be done, including a revised environmental assessment, to inform this proposed mitigation plan could reveal unknown damning consequences.

But as no marine work is expected to start before the spring of 2020, the people will be going to the polls on 19 December with no real idea of how much marine habitat will be lost if the project is allowed to go ahead.

The Trust is particularly concerned about the notion that the coral can be moved to mitigate the onslaught on the marine habitat. “The coral reefs in our harbour have taken thousands of years to form and cannot be so easily replicated. It is therefore misleading to suggest otherwise,” the Trust said about the relocation proposal.

The NGO said that after the new designs were released, they met with with representatives of Verdant Isle Port Partners, but the meeting appears not to have put any of their concerns to rest.

The Trust said it “remains concerned about the potential damage to our unique marine environment by the proposed facility, as well as the potential loss of two historical ship wrecks which have themselves become artificial reefs”.

Disappointed that government is ignoring a recommendation by the Trust and other activists that an independent EIA be carried out on the new plans, the NGO pointed out that the last authors are now compromised because they are now part of the consortium.

While around 12 acres of coral is at direct risk from dredging and even more from indirect threats, such as elevated turbidity and sedimentation, the Trust questioned how relocation would mitigate the extensive damage.

The Trust warned that the “area in question is presently alive and thriving. There are 60 species of corals, some rare and endangered, which are currently protected under the National Conservation Law. Over 400 species of fish, and hundreds of species of marine organisms that produce shells and skeletons for sand have been recorded. This incredible biodiversity in the reefs and surrounding areas will be impacted.”

The Trust noted the vast difference between coral relocation and coral restoration and their varying success rates.

“Displaced coral will be trying to recover and thrive in an unfamiliar area and mortality rates of relocated versus reattached coral, based on recent studies in the Caribbean, are high. Even Verdant Isle Partners do not dispute that relocation and cultivation will not fully mitigate the amount of coral and biodiversity that will be lost,” the Trust said in its statement.

“It is impossible to fully identify the effects of the sediment that will, once displaced, be continually resuspended by vessels using the facility, and by the maintenance dredging that will possibly be required over the years. How far and in what direction will this sediment travel on our currents, and how will coral and other marine life be impacted in its wake, remain grave concerns. What will be the consequences of major storms on Hog Sty Bay during construction or afterwards?” the non-profit organisation asked.

But to wholly assess the potential ramifications and determine the true short and long term risks will require specialist research and data collection, which will not begin before March 2020. In addition, while Verdant Isle is planning to try to move the Balboa wreck to an unconfirmed site 1km away, the future of the Wreck of the Cali remains entirely uncertain.

Even if these wrecks were successfully relocated, which most experts believe is extremely unlikely, moving them removes the historical significance as well as the loss of marine life which has reclaimed these ships as artificial reefs, the Trust said.

“As with the relocation of substantive coral reefs, successful relocation of shipwrecks is dependent upon the integrity of the structure and the feasibility to move and reposition sections relatively intact,” the Trust said.

Calling for the developers to release any studies it undertakes as soon as they are available, it noted the problem presented for voters next month because they will not be published before the referendum. This means that the people of the Cayman Islands will have to make their decision without having all the facts, the Trust added.

