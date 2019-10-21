Cops to try out another traffic jam diversion

(CNS): The RCIPS is trying out another temporary diversion to address the evening traffic jams at Grand Harbour. Starting next Monday, on weekday evenings police will be preventing traffic entering the Hurley’s roundabout from South Sound Road and traffic heading west from Shamrock Road from leaving the roundabout at the Grand Harbour entrance. Vehicles will be diverted towards either the westbound side of Crewe Road or eastbound onto Shamrock Road.

In a press release attempting to explain this latest effort to tackle the increasing traffic congestion, police said vehicles entering the roundabout from South Sound Road needing to access Grand Harbour will be required to exit east onto Shamrock Road, travel along that road eastbound and then enter Grand Harbour by turning left onto Bimini Drive.

This adjustment will not affect traffic entering the roundabout from Crewe Road, which will still be permitted to take the first exit and can access Grand Harbour as usual, or continue onward to Shamrock Road.

The new traffic flow will be implemented from Monday 28 October at 4:30pm and will be in place every weekday evening until 7:00pm in an effort to allow the continuous flow of eastbound traffic.

The RCIPS urged drivers to follow traffic directions given by police officers.

