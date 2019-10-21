Cops to try out another traffic jam diversion
(CNS): The RCIPS is trying out another temporary diversion to address the evening traffic jams at Grand Harbour. Starting next Monday, on weekday evenings police will be preventing traffic entering the Hurley’s roundabout from South Sound Road and traffic heading west from Shamrock Road from leaving the roundabout at the Grand Harbour entrance. Vehicles will be diverted towards either the westbound side of Crewe Road or eastbound onto Shamrock Road.
In a press release attempting to explain this latest effort to tackle the increasing traffic congestion, police said vehicles entering the roundabout from South Sound Road needing to access Grand Harbour will be required to exit east onto Shamrock Road, travel along that road eastbound and then enter Grand Harbour by turning left onto Bimini Drive.
This adjustment will not affect traffic entering the roundabout from Crewe Road, which will still be permitted to take the first exit and can access Grand Harbour as usual, or continue onward to Shamrock Road.
The new traffic flow will be implemented from Monday 28 October at 4:30pm and will be in place every weekday evening until 7:00pm in an effort to allow the continuous flow of eastbound traffic.
The RCIPS urged drivers to follow traffic directions given by police officers.
Makes sense. Kudos to the RCIPS for being willing to experiment. I know it’s not popular in all quarters but it is essential to find out what works and what doesn’t.
Just stick with it for long enough to know for sure one way or the other!
Is the NRA running these experiments like experiments? Are they measuring journey time? Counting cars per hour? Or are they just trying things at random and going with what ‘seems’ like it is working?
Damned if they do, damned if they don’t.
People.. part of decision making involves data collection. Try different methods, collect data in the process, and determine which strategies worked best when, where and for what.
Breathe. At least something other than nothing is being done!