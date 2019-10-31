CIMA strikes off unfit directors

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority struck three directors off its registers this week, describing them all as not being “fit and proper persons” to hold the position. The authority gave few details about their removals in the relevant enforcement notices but it is understood at least one those struck off is facing fraud charges, while others have failed to follow the rules.

Mark Graham from New York, who has been accused for fraud, John David Geraci from Florida and Roland Kaehler from Prague in the Czech Republic have all had their directorships cancelled.

With the Cayman Islands seeking to up its game when it comes to policing financial crime, there is increasing scrutiny of all local regulators dealing with the offshore industry as well as other vulnerable sectors.

CIMA is also responsible for regulating insurance firms and it issued a notice this month about three firms that failed to satisfy the its termination requirements. Saratoga Atlantic Insurance Company, Long Horn Insurance Company and Union Captive Insurance have been removed from the CIMA’s register, as they were struck off the Companies Register of the General Registry.

Category: Business, Financial Services, Politics, Private Sector Oversight