CIG seeks help with ‘brand’ building

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has issued a request for proposals to find a “creative agency specialising in brand strategy and visual identity”, according to documents posted on its central portal for procurement. The RFP, which was published Friday by the Cabinet Office, is seeking an experienced firm that can help the administrative arm of the government “project a unified and consistent image to the public”.

Whoever secures what is in the first instance a four-month contract will be asked to create logo guidelines and brand architecture, including the typeface, fonts, colour pallets and style, for the government’s image on everything, from letterheads and job adverts to social media and websites. It appears government is seeking a “brand pathway” that is aspirational and demonstrates its core values and promotes the civil services as dynamic, modern, professional and respected, officials said in the documents.

“In order to support the government’s aims we must have a set of brand identity guidelines that allows it to represent itself and communicate with the community it serves with a clear, cohesive voice,” the RFP states, adding that the administrative arm of government wants to adopt a unified approach to communication. “This document will ultimately outline aspects of a visual identity system. This includes both tangible and intangible elements that affect the brand promise,” officials stated.

The public sector wants to brand itself as trustworthy, inclusive and transparent and while celebrating tradition, but it also wants to show that it is contemporary and relevant, promoting the organisation as having a ready-to-serve attitude that supports cost-effective measures, the documents indicate.

There is no indication how much government is willing to spend on the comprehensive branding overhaul but bidders are expected to submit full cost proposals for the work required, as well as a detailed approach and process for brand development.

The deadline for submissions is the end of this month.

