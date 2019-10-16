Child care centres rated weak

Rite Start Day Care

(CNS): As school inspectors returned to their work scrutinising the quality of education on offer in both the public and private systems last month, two early learning child care centres were rated ‘weak’ following their recent inspections. Inspectors found that most of the indicators at Quality Child Care were ‘weak’ with only a few areas managing to reach a ‘satisfactory’ standard. Meanwhile, Rite Start was also judge ‘weak’, as the centre failed to make even a satisfactory grade in the areas judged.

In a report published earlier this month, inspectors found that Rite Start Day Care and Preschool in Savannah “had a strong Christian ethos and all children and staff enjoyed regular opportunities to participate in worship” and that staff were warm, caring and affirming in their interactions with children, but that there were a lot of weaknesses.

Children’s achievement and progress in key areas of the curriculum, including elements of respect, well-being, communication and exploration were all found to be ‘weak’ as was the standard of teaching, learning and assessment.

Children’s verbal and symbolic communication was ‘weak’, inspectors said, as was their listening ability. During “listening experiences such as stories, nursery rhymes and circletime activities, the majority were not attentive and most did not respond appropriately to questions”.

At Quality Child Care in West Bay, inspectors again found a positive Christian ethos with caring, attentive staff, but they also identified many important weaknesses in a number of key areas. “Most significantly, the quality of teaching, curriculum, leadership, self-evaluation and improvement planning and aspects of health and safety required improvement,” they said.

Inspectors noted that the children did not respond to instructions or display care and empathy for others and would throw toys across the room. Their learning in respect of others was ‘weak’ and a majority of children were not developing the ability to take turns and share fairly, among many other major weaknesses at the school.

See the reports on the OES website or in the CNS Library

Related

Category: Education, Local News, Politics, Private Sector Oversight