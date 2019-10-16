Cayman reefs in fair health, say experts

Researchers survey the reef (Photo courtesy CCMI)

(CNS): Researchers at the Central Caribbean Marine Institute in Little Cayman said the results of work conducted throughout last year on local reefs has revealed that the coral cover has declined since the last survey 20 years ago from 21% to 17%, leaving them in fair rather than good health. Marking its 20th anniversary, CCMI repeated the reef survey of 1998, which produced the latest snapshot of the reefs in the area and documented the changes that have occurred.

The experts looked at the same 25 sites around the Cayman Islands that were examined two decades ago and found that coral cover had reduced across all three islands. Little Cayman has 22% cover, but that is down from 28% during the first survey. Cayman Brac reefs remain the least healthy with a decline from 15% to 13% coral cover.

However, fish density has not changed and the average length of fish across the three islands has increased, except for parrot fish on Cayman Brac, which have decreased, which means that the reefs are still healthier here than many other places around the world.

The report reveals that in 1998 well over half (56%) of Cayman’s reefs had good coral cover; now only 29% are considered to have good cover. But despite this decline, 63% of our reefs are still rated as ‘fair’ when it comes to cover, making Cayman’s reefs some of the healthiest in the region. In comparison, in Jamaica coral cover is down to just 8%.

CCMI said that with so much bad news about reefs, it is critical to reduce the threats to the reefs in the Cayman Islands. With an increase in macroalgae and human pressures, and as other natural problems such as bleaching become more frequent, the reefs will be come less resilient.

“Given the concerns regarding increasing sea temperatures, reducing human pressure is the most urgent action that our community can undertake to protect the reefs,” authors of the report state. While herbivorous fish density and size have not decreased in the last 20 years, algae is increasing to levels that the fish are unable to manage, the CCMI warns.

“It is imperative to address this further by active and targeted reef management of algae and herbivorous fish, and by increasing awareness of the great value coral reefs provide,” the experts added. They said that if the newly proposed marine park expansion plans are implemented, that would be a great help.

But although Environment Minister Dwayne Seymour announced during Prince Charles’ visited to the Cayman Islands in March, more than six months ago, that the government was moving ahead with the added protections, nothing has happened to make that a reality.

“All stakeholders must come together, including the government and reef managers, researchers, corporations and the public who reside in the Cayman Islands, to prevent further decline in reef health and invest heavily in restoration efforts to improve the condition of the reefs of the Cayman Islands,” CCMI said.

But despite the need to protect what we have left, government is still planning to embark on the cruise berthing project, which will both directly and indirectly destroy dozens of acres of ancient pristine coral reef in the George Town Harbour.

The CCMI recently raised its concerns about that project and its impact on the reefs and on Seven Mile Beach, given the role coral reefs play in the creation of sand. But despite the knowledge and expertise of the independent CCMI marine scientists, government has dismissed their concerns in favour of the findings of paid consultants.

Related

Category: Marine Environment, Science & Nature